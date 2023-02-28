Alchesay beat Show Low 52-35 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Saturday in a to win its second straight 3A girls basketball state championship.

Senior Jenieth Sanchez scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Falcons (24-11) to victory in a game featuring a pair of girls basketball teams from the White Mountains playing for the title for the first time since St. Johns beat Alchesay in the 1992 2A final. Jazlyn Nosie added 10 points for Alchesay, the #8 seed.

