tree climber

A climber in the tree during one of the annual tree climbing competitions.

 Courtesy of Arizona Community Tree Council

The Arizona Community Tree Council is once again hosting the annual Tree Festival and Climbing Championship on Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Snowflake.

The day’s activities include a family-friendly festival, exhibit booths, food trucks, tree climbing, master climbing competitions, awards and closing ceremonies. Attendance is free.

