The Arizona Community Tree Council is once again hosting the annual Tree Festival and Climbing Championship on Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Snowflake.
The day’s activities include a family-friendly festival, exhibit booths, food trucks, tree climbing, master climbing competitions, awards and closing ceremonies. Attendance is free.
The climbing competitions will feature 20 of the best tree climbers (arborists) in Arizona. They will compete for the state championship title, and the chance to go to the International Competition being held in Albuquerque on August 11-13.
Climbers are judged on time, technique and safety in competitions which feature aerial rescue, belayed speed climb, ascent event, throw line, and work climb.
Professional tree climbing championships have been held around the world for the last 25 years. These events provide a platform for arborists to learn about the latest in climbing techniques and innovations in equipment.
The competition showcases the highest level of professional skills and safety, while providing a competitive learning environment for those working in the industry. It also introduces the public to the skills professional tree climbing arborists use for safe, professional tree work.
But the event isn't just about the competition. From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. festival-goers can enjoy the day perusing a variety of booths and talking with an on-site arborist about tree care, while enjoying refreshments from two food trucks. There will also be yoga demonstrations and arts and crafts for kids.
The Tree Festival and Climbing Championship is a great opportunity for the community to come together and learn more about the importance of trees in our daily lives while enjoying a day in the park.
"The Arizona Community Tree Council is excited to share the beauty and importance of trees whilst showcasing the skill and professionalism of being a professional arborist through our Annual Tree Climbing Championship," said Rebecca L. Clemence of the ACTC.
The ACTC is a non-profit organization that promotes the benefits of trees in urban and rural areas throughout the state. The council is dedicated to increasing public awareness and appreciation of the value of trees and to promoting the planting, care, and preservation of trees in Arizona.
For more information about ACTC, including upcoming events and tree planting advice, visit their website at aztrees.org.
