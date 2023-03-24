The Arizona outdoors is a fantastic playground for young children growing up, and especially in the Rim Country and White Mountains, with national forest everywhere outside of town limits.
Hiking, biking, camping, fishing, and hunting, or just exploring are all very close. “There is just nothing to do!” is not an acceptable answer for staying inside glued to a screen.
I still remember my childhood summers in eastern Iowa by the Mississippi River. We would play baseball and then hurry to a backwater lake to try to catch a fish before supper. After the evening meal, it was kick the can or hide-and-seek. We just spent a little time in the house. Life was pretty simple.
Children at younger ages are spending more time on computers and iPhones – they appear to command their complete attention. I know if I have a question about computers or other media technology, I often ask my grandkids and they always seem to have the solution to my dilemma. They are certainly computer literate and need to be, in this age of ever changing technology. But outdoor activities and healthy exercise becomes “second fiddle” to the computer games available.
If you are looking for something new to do with your children in the outdoors, how about an antler hunt for elk or deer sheds? In March or April, a bull elk will shed their antlers, and the regrowth period, when the next set begins to grow, is quick to follow. The more mature bulls will traditionally shed earlier, but by the second week in April, most branch antlered bulls have dropped their antlers. Deer will be a bit later, often shedding well into the month of May.
Everyone can take part in the search, following game trails hoping to find an elk or deer antler. This is an opportunity where dads can spend quality time with their children, as well as observing nature firsthand in outdoor education. The outdoors can be the perfect classroom for many extensive science labs. We have had many half day hikes where my wife Kathy and two young boys would accompany me, hoping to find that elusive “brown horn.” That is a slang term for finding a new shed. Success breeds the desire to go again, and when a child or your wife makes the find, you may have a partner for the next hike in the woods.
A family affair needs to be in moderation depending on the age of each person and, of course, the degree of difficulty of the terrain. My recommendation is to start easy and make sure there were elk in the area during the shedding period. This can be done by an early morning glassing period from a distance without entering the area for the hike. Knowing where the elk or deer were during the shedding period can greatly increase the odds of finding an antler. If the animals are not disturbed, they will remain in that area provided there is ample food and water.
When planning the trip, each person should have a light day pack with ample snack food and water. Dads should carry the heavy stuff, which makes it far more enjoyable for everyone else. Knowing the weather forecast, picking the perfect spring day with no rain will dictate the clothing attire. Long sleeve shirts and long pants are a must. Wearing a light glove will also keep the hands from scratches on any brush one may pass by. Remember, you want them excited about going again.
In the field keep your children within eyesight and my recommendation is just a few yards to your left or right. It is likely that an adult will see a shed before a child because of one’s height. Even if you know it is there, let the youngster find it first and they will want to go the next time on a family hunt. Even though elk are found in the mountainous areas of Arizona, make every attempt to keep the hikes in gentle terrain without too much brush. A ponderosa pine forest can be the perfect first hike. Their first antler found is a real thrill, which may be accompanied by a “whoop” of pure joy.
Following well worn game trails is a good place to start because elk and deer are creatures of habit and often follow the path of least resistance, coming and going from water and food sources. Another tip is if one finds a bedding area, work it thoroughly, you may find an antler or two shed while the animal is resting during the day. Like any big game hunt during the fall, preseason scouting can pay big dividends.
Even if an antler isn't found, there is always some object that will trigger a child’s curiosity. Rocks of all shapes, Arizona diamonds, and maybe an arrowhead will trigger numerous questions. A sun bleached animal bone might be the perfect biology lesson and be the treasure to take home. A track in the mud or a bird feather will get their attention and require Dad's expertise. This may be just enough to plan the next hike in the woods. Being in the fresh mountain air and getting some healthy exercise is good for all ages.
Another teaching moment may occur if litter is found when on the hike. The emphasis should be to leave the forest a cleaner place because you were there. I always carry a plastic litter bag in my pack which, “sad to say” always seems to collect some garbage. Lessons taught to children by your example are often better than words spoken!
A couple of hours walking in the forest can create numerous lessons in zoology and botany for inquisitive young minds and the bonus of maybe finding an antler or two. In addition, the walking is great exercise for everyone involved in the antler search. When or if an antler is found, it is certainly “the frosting on the cake” for the entire family. It may take a couple of hikes before the first antler is found, but what a thrill when it happens. It can be a family conversation piece for a lifetime. I encourage you to be creative and intentional with your children in an appreciation of the Arizona outdoors. This week make it a family affair in enjoying the Rim Country and White Mountains, God's creation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!