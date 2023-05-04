The tanks at Canyon Creek Hatchery are cleaned daily. Here Trevor Nelson cleans the tank. Rainbow trout in the tank will feed immediately after a cleaning. Gila trout would be put off their feeding schedule for several hours after a similar cleaning.
Jim Strogen
The New Zealand mudsnail is an invasive species in Rim Country streams.
Dan Gustafson/U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
Lower Canyon Creek is a premier Catch and Release wild brown trout stream. It needs your help to help slow the spread of New Zealand mudsnails that could harm the fishery and the hatchery upstream.
Aquatic invasive species, or AIS, sounds a bit like an extraterrestrial menace. While they are of earthly origin, these animals, plants, and pathogens — often transported by anglers and boaters into our waters — cause serious problems. These invasive species have a distinct advantage over native species because there is no natural balance in place to control their increase in their new environment. You can help prevent them from spreading into places where you enjoy fishing, boating, and playing in the water.
In part one of a two-part series, I will focus this week on a recently discovered AIS threat to a favorite Rim Country stream. In the second part, I will cover a sampling of aquatic invasive species concerns in Arizona, and identify ways you can help.
New Zealand mudsnails
A recent announcement from Arizona Game and Fish noted that New Zealand mudsnails were found in Lower Canyon Creek. While this may not seem like a big deal to the casual fisher, it rang all kinds of alarms in my head.
Why the concern? In Arizona, New Zealand mudsnails were first found in the Colorado River (Lees Ferry and beyond), and then in Oak Creek, the Lower Salt River and Lower Verde River. They had not been found in Canyon Creek before. While there is no proof, a likely scenario is that these snails traveled from Lees Ferry to Oak Creek, Canyon Creek and the Salt and Verde Rivers thanks to hitchhiking on anglers’ fishing equipment.
These snails are tiny. They have an operculum that closes over the foot of the snail to avoid predation and to protect the snail temporarily if conditions dry up. This means these snails are incredibly well-suited to stay alive for long periods of time out of the water — and they attach really well to wading boots or any fishing equipment that is in contact with the water.
Washing, scrubbing and drying equipment is helpful. Immersing equipment in solutions of 409 is effective too. Another strategy is to bag up the fishing equipment that has been exposed to the water and freezing it in a large chest freezer. The basic message is that we all need to be more careful with attending to our equipment after we fish, especially if we fish in multiple locations.
What does this infestation mean to us?
When these New Zealand mudsnails were discovered in Lower Canyon Creek, AZGFD went into immediate action to assess how far upstream they have gotten, and if they made it into the hatchery. They do not appear to be in the hatchery and that is certainly good news. AZGFD delayed stocking from the hatchery until they could determine that no snails were in the hatchery; stocking could resume after a thorough inspection and use of eDNA analysis.
If they are found in the hatchery, stocking will cease for at least thirty days while treatments are done in the hatchery and then testing is done to ensure that the snails have been eradicated. This treatment sometimes means a substantial loss of the fish being raised in the hatchery as well, so it is in everyone’s best interest to help keep the snails as far from the hatchery as possible.
This infestation also means AZGFD will need to improve their bio-protections at Canyon Creek Hatchery at a considerable expense. This will include full enclosures of the raceways with fencing to prevent animals and birds from accessing them. Visitation may also become much more restricted, especially given the possibility that visitors may have recently fished in the creek.
While native snails are a food source for trout, New Zealand mudsnails are not a nutritious snail for them to eat. Studies have shown that most New Zealand mudsnails are passed through the gut of a fish unaffected, probably due to their closed operculum.
These snails reproduce asexually, so one snail produces several live young and the population can grow very quickly. These snails, if they attain high densities, are known to out-compete other invertebrates, so the natural food sources for trout in a stream could be severely affected. There are currently no control measures for mudsnails in a stream setting.
Ways you can help
The New Zealand mudsnail (Potamopyrgus antipodarum) is an invasive species that became established in the western United States since the 1980s. In suitable habitat, especially in geothermal streams with high primary production, it can form dense colonies on aquatic vegetation and rocks along streambeds, crowding out insect communities — a primary food for immature trout and other native species.
So far, the mudsnails in Canyon Creek are well below the O.W. Bridge, which is the uppermost boundary of the Catch and Release section on Lower Canyon Creek. To slow the upstream progression of these snails, there are some things you can do to help.
A strategy to keep your equipment clean and snail-free would be to fish entirely from the dry bank. That means no stream crossings either, and a willingness to lose a couple flies that might get caught in the stream or on the opposite bank. If you must get into the water to fish, another strategy is to only fish downstream, which would mean that if you come in contact with mudsnails, you are only carrying them further downstream where they have already been detected. These are two regular practices of mine that are quite effective for me in catching fish, and I plan to use one or both whenever I fish Canyon Creek.
Another caution when fishing Canyon Creek that is critical to slowing the spread of New Zealand mudsnails is ensuring that if you fish both the upper and lower sections of Canyon Creek that you fish the upper section first. The upper section does not have mudsnails in it, so careless actions by anglers could jeopardize it and the production capabilities at Canyon Creek Hatchery to stock our streams.
The equipment cleaning protocols are critical to helping with this invasive species problem. Cleaning works best at home, so if you plan to fish anyplace other than Lower Canyon Creek, bring a change of waders and any equipment that might get wet, and change it out before you go anywhere else.
Your help is appreciated to slow the advance of these mudsnails in this blue-ribbon brown trout fishery, and to prevent invasions in the Canyon Creek Hatchery further upstream.
