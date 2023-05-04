Aquatic invasive species, or AIS, sounds a bit like an extraterrestrial menace. While they are of earthly origin, these animals, plants, and pathogens — often transported by anglers and boaters into our waters — cause serious problems. These invasive species have a distinct advantage over native species because there is no natural balance in place to control their increase in their new environment. You can help prevent them from spreading into places where you enjoy fishing, boating, and playing in the water.

In part one of a two-part series, I will focus this week on a recently discovered AIS threat to a favorite Rim Country stream. In the second part, I will cover a sampling of aquatic invasive species concerns in Arizona, and identify ways you can help.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.