Some area cowboys and cowgirls stand near the top of the season standings with the Arizona High School and Junior High Rodeo Association seasons winding down.
The top three finishers qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.
Area cowboys in the high school top 10 in season event standings includes Taylor’s J.R. Merritt, who is second in bull riding (59). Avery Mullins of Phoenix leads with 88 points.
Also among the top 10 are: Pinetop’s Hunter Martinez (second in bac bulls with nine points, one point out of first, Taylor’s Deegan Perkins (second with 10 points in bareback riding) and Payson’s Elias Lyman (sixth in .22 long rifle). His 57 points leave him 14 points out of third.
Also, Elias Haskin is fifth (65) in trap shooting, with Haskin Lyman seventh (45).
In high school girls competition, Payson’s Caysen Weidenbener is third in cutting. Her 98 points leaves her just two out of second place and 5½ ahead of fourth place. She’s also fifth (72½) and 7½ points behind the third-place girl in reined cowhorse.
Weidenbener is fourth in the girls all around season standings with 203½ points. She is 3½ points behind the third-place girl.
Among junior high cowboys, Show Low’s Dillon Perkins is second in steer riding (10), 39 points back of Kayenta’s Bryce Yazzie, and Snowflake’s Logan Jones is seventh (45) in .22 long rifle.
Among junior high cowgirls, Eagar’s Jordin Little (62) is third in barrel racing with a five-point cushion over fourth place, and 10th in pole bending (31).
The season is winding down with just the April 8-9 rodeo at Sonoita, the May 5-7 Holbrook rodeo, which also serves as the Junior High State Finals, and the May 31-June 4 high school finals at Prescott.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
