The Rim Country Artists host an Airbrush Beginners Crash Course at the home of Barb Zirinsky from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 4. The cost is $117 per person and includes one airbrush kit per person. Sign up and pay on the home page of the RCA website. paysonartists.org.
The Billy’s at the Oxbow
The Billy’s play at the Oxbow, 607 W. Main St., Payson, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 4. Enjoy a great variety of classic rock and country music. The Billy’s are incredibly talented fun-loving musicians, who put on a wonderfully entertaining show.
Sunday Jam
The Sunday Jam from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oxbow, 607 W. Main St., Payson, is like a fun, community gathering. It puts together the dancers, singers, local musicians and all their friends who just want to get together visit and have a good time.
Student Concert and Jazz Performance
The music students of Eastern Arizona College Payson present a concert and jazz performance at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 7 at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
Expressive Drawing
Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod Rd., Show Low, presents a program on Expressive Drawing from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, March 10.
Participants will learn how to use a variety of drawing materials such as charcoal, pencils, brush/ink, pastels, and found materials to create drawings that challenge you to express emotion, sentiment, and feeling through expressive drawing techniques.
Painting Watercolor with Tissue Paper
Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod Rd., Show Low, presents a workshop on painting watercolor with tissue paper from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 11.
The event is suitable for ages 12 to 99. Participants create several sketches, practice paintings, and do one “final” painting. Tissue paper will be used as the primary medium.
Jazz Concert
The John Darst Band performs at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 12 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson.
Joining Darst, guitarist and vocalist, are guitar vocalist Bob Veltre; bassist, Chris Long who is also a vocalist in the group; guest Bill Bannister will be on piano; and Gerry Reynolds will be on the drums.
The performance on Sunday is free, as it is supported by local friends of jazz, and the Payson Community Presbyterian Church.
Celebrated, emerging country artist Branden Martin is performing at Star Valley’s Spur Bar, 3964 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley, at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 15. Martin won the 2021 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Award (APPY) for EP of the Year, and is nominated for the 2023 APPY Album of the Year for his debut album 001. Go to bandsintown.com for ticket information.
Kindness Concert
A Kindness Concert is planned from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 12 at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. The featured artist is Daniel Nahmod, an amazing singer and musician with multiple CDs to his credit. He offers positive and moving music.
Proceeds go to the two food banks, the Student Weekend Food Program and the Warming Center. Bring a non-perishable food donation, and/or a financial donation.
