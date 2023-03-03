Concert at Spur

Celebrated, emerging country artist Branden Martin is performing at Star Valley’s Spur Bar, 3964 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 15.

The Rim Country Artists host an Airbrush Beginners Crash Course at the home of Barb Zirinsky from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 4. The cost is $117 per person and includes one airbrush kit per person. Sign up and pay on the home page of the RCA website. paysonartists.org.

