Library hosts Celtic Moments for St. Patrick’s
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a performance by Celtic Moments.
Library hosts Celtic Moments for St. Patrick’s
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with a performance by Celtic Moments.
The performance is at 11 a.m., Friday, March 17. Celtic Moments, featuring Jim West and Kathleen Kelly, is a celebration of the Irish with traditional ballads.
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
American Legion Post 147 plans a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration starting at 5 p.m., Friday, March 17 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Cocktails are available at 5 p.m., with dinner starting at 6 p.m. The buffet features a choice of roast of corned beef with cabbage or both. The evening includes door prizes, raffles and an auction, plus live music by the Celtic Elk Band. Admission is $30 per person and tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, March 17 at the Buffalo Bar & Grill, 311 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
St. Patrick's Jam
Rimrock hosts a jam session at the Spur Bar, 3964 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, March 17.
The Billy’s
The Billy's perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, March 18 at Pinewood Tavern, 6112 Hardscrabble Mesa Rd, Pine.
John Carpino and the Hot Cappuccinos
John Carpino and the Hot Cappuccinos perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 18 at the Historic Oxbow Saloon, 607 W. Main St., Payson. The program features Chris Blum on drums; David Brooks on bass guitar; Mike Stoll on lead guitar (filling in for Billy Ichida); Lu Carpino on keyboard and percussion; and John Carpino on guitar, keyboard and harmonica.
Sunday Jam
The Sunday Jam, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oxbow, 607 W. Main St., Payson, is like a fun, community gathering. It puts together the dancers, singers, local musicians and all their friends who just want to get together visit and have a good time you have a real fun down home party. The Jam Sunday, March 19 features Mary and Billy. Make sure you wear your green for Saint Patrick's Day.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!