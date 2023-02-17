Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low, features a Glass Wind Chime Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18. Instructor Peggy Donathan will give demonstrations on cutting and grinding glass pieces and drilling holes in glass. All materials and tools are provided for class use. Cost is $38 per person; make checks payable to Donathan Studio Glass and give to the Art Alliance of the White Mountains or send to Donathan Studio Glass, 4220 Buckskin Lane, Show Low, AZ 85901.
Johnny Lee at casino
Legendary award-winning country music icon, Johnny Lee, returns for an encore performance at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Saturday, Feb. 18.
Lee’s “Lookin’ for Love” helped usher in a historic era in country music, and four decades later he remains one of the genre’s most beloved entertainers.
Tickets start at $20 and up for advance purchase — $30 and up if purchased after Feb. 13. The event is open to guests 21+.
Doors open 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
Rimrock performs at Oxbow
Rimrock performs at the Oxbow, 607 W. Main St., Payson, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18. The group includes Kenny Rudland on lead guitar; Kenny Murphy on rhythm and banjo; Rick Thompson on drums; and Bill Rowell on bass.
Come on down and dance and party to classic rock and country at the Oxbow.
New season of Jazz Concerts
A new season of jazz performances starts in February.
The first is with Ken Hales and Payson Jazz at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Payson Jazz, the community’s only jazz ensemble, performs classic and standards tunes popular from the ’20s to the ’60s. Joining Payson Jazz is guest performer, Ken Hales, who is a master flugelhorn player.
The performance is free, but contributions in any amount may be made to the Community Presbyterian Church jazz fund.
Future performances: 2 p.m., Sunday, March 12 – The John Darst Band; 2 p.m., Sunday, April 2 – The Pete Pancrazi Quartet; 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14 – Mother’s Day Special, performer to be announced.
Atlantic City Boys
The Tonto Community Concert Association presents the Atlantic City Boys at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
The Atlantic City Boys are bringing the biggest hits of the 50s and 60s to the Rim Country.
Tickets are $25 per person, those under 18 are admitted free of charge if accompanied by a ticketed adult. Go online to tccarim.org and in the upper right of the top rail you will find thee option of buying tickets online and printing them to present at the door.
Show Low Writer's Group
The Show Low Writers Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road Show Low. Do you want to write a book? Or just write? Come join the Show Low Writer’s Group at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains. Beginners are welcome.
We become better writers through critiquing and writing exercises. This group meets 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.
Sound Meditation
Brianna McCleave presents a program on sound meditation from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 at Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod Road, Show Low.
Cork & Canvas
Join the Art Alliance of the
White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod road, Show Low for some great live music by Trevor Sexton and the Little Big Band while mingling with friends old and new. This Cork and Canvas event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24.
Light hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served as guests enjoy the sights and sounds of the evening. A suggested donation of $10 is appreciated.
