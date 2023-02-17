arts calendar photo

Peggy Donathan offers a Glass Wind Chime Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low.

Glass Wind Chime Workshop

Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low, features a Glass Wind Chime Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18. Instructor Peggy Donathan will give demonstrations on cutting and grinding glass pieces and drilling holes in glass. All materials and tools are provided for class use. Cost is $38 per person; make checks payable to Donathan Studio Glass and give to the Art Alliance of the White Mountains or send to Donathan Studio Glass, 4220 Buckskin Lane, Show Low, AZ 85901.

