Playtime for Your Soul
Make a collage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10 at Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road, Show Low.
Instructor Claire Strong will guide participants on key elements of a successful collage. Bring images for any theme desired, other materials provided.
The class is limited to 10 people and advanced registration is required. Sign up at the Arts Alliance or email AZAAWM@gmail.com
Sweetheart Ball
The musicians in Sol DeVille will provide the music at the Elks Lodge Sweetheart Ball, at 5 p.m., Saturday. Feb. 11 at 1200 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
The group is extremely talented and have incredible harmonies.
Admission is $25 per person.
Super Sunday Tailgate Party
at Mazatzal CasinoMazatzal Hotel & Casino presents a special “Super Sunday” Super Bowl LVII Tailgate Party in the Apache Spirits Sports Bar/Grille at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12. Enjoy the biggest game on Payson’s biggest screen.
Admission is $20 per person, seating is limited. Guests will enjoy an amazing “Super Sunday” all-you-can-eat tailgating buffet that includes barbecue ribs, wings, pizza and much more, along with Super Sunday drink specials and giveaways.
The Super Sunday Tailgate Party begins at 3:30 p.m. and the Tailgating Buffet will close at start of fourth quarter of the game.
Guests who purchase entry into the Super Sunday Tailgating Party are automatically entered for Super Sunday Giveaways during the game. Ticket stubs from paid entry tickets are put in the drawing drum upon entering the sports bar.
Tickets are limited and are available for purchase online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
Live music at Oxbow
The Oxbow, 607 W. Main St., Payson, offers live music from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays.
Art with Friends
Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low, hosts Art with Friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday.
The next gathering is Thursday, Feb. 16.
Bring your art project and work along with others. Bring a lunch and enjoy the company of other artists. No cost. For details call 928-532-2296.
Glass Wind Chime Workshop
Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low, features a Glass Wind Chime Workshop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18. Instructor Peggy Donathan will give demonstrations on cutting and grinding glass pieces and drilling holes in glass. All materials and tools are provided for class use. Cost is $38 per person; make checks payable to Donathan Studio Glass and give to the Art Alliance of the White Mountains or send to Donathan Studio Glass, 4220 Buckskin Lane, Show Low, AZ 85901.
Johnny Lee at casino
Legendary award-winning country music icon, Johnny Lee, returns for an encore performance at Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Saturday, Feb. 18.
Lee’s “Lookin’ for Love” helped usher in a historic era in country music, and four decades later he remains one of the genre’s most beloved entertainers.
Tickets start at $20 and up for advance purchase — $30 and up if purchased after Feb. 13. The event is open to guests 21+.
Doors open 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets available online at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
New season of Jazz Concerts
A new season of jazz performances starts in February.
The first is with Ken Hales and Payson Jazz at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
Payson Jazz, the community’s only jazz ensemble, performs classic and standards tunes popular from the ’20s to the ’60s. Joining Payson Jazz is guest performer, Ken Hales, who is a master flugelhorn player.
The performance is free, but contributions in any amount may be made to the Community Presbyterian Church jazz fund.
Future performances: 2 p.m., Sunday, March 12 – The John Darst Band; 2 p.m., Sunday, April 2 – The Pete Pancrazi Quartet; 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14 – Mother’s Day Special, performer to be announced.Atlantic City Boys
The Tonto Community Concert Association presents the Atlantic City Boys at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 20 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
The Atlantic City Boys are bringing the biggest hits of the 50s and 60s to the Rim Country.
Tickets are $25 per person, those under 18 are admitted free of charge if accompanied by a ticketed adult. Go online to tccarim.org and in the upper right of the top rail you will find thee option of buying tickets online and printing them to present at the door.
Plant society events
The AZ Native Plant Society Tonto Basin Chapter invites anyone interested in learning about native plants in Gila County to join chapter meetings, botany walks and other events.
To receive up-to-date information on any of our events, please contact tontobasinnativeplants@gmail.com or visit FB and Instagram pages at Arizona Native Plant Society Tonto Basin.
The next event is Friday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to noon – Chapter Meeting, Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd., Payson. Tonto Natural Bridge Park Ranger, Micah Kipple will present “The Great Sympatry: How Similar Species May Be Related, But Different.”
To become a member of the AZ Native Plant Society, please visit www.aznps.com. Your membership supports conservation and education efforts statewide and within your chapter.
