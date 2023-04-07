"More Shots" performs at Macky's Grill, 201 W. Main St., Ste. J, Payson, (next to the theater) from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, April 7.
Shroom Room music
"Will Parz & Friends" play at the Shroom Room on the northeast corner of East Main St. and Hwy. 87, Payson, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, April 7. There will be food, music, art, and family fun.
Sol DeVille performances
Sol DeVille plays at the Fairways at the Payson Golf Club, 1594 W. Country Club Dr., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, April 7.
Sol DeVille is at the Pinewood Tavern, 6112 Hardscrabble Mesa Rd., Pine, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 8.
Oxbow entertainment
RIMROCK performs at the Oxbow, 607 W. Main St., Payson from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, April 8.
Midtown Yard music
Cherokee Jack plays at the Midtown Yard in Star Valley from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday April 8.
Show Low Writer's Group
The Show Low Writer’s Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, April 13 at the Art Alliance of the White Mountains Center for the Arts, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low.
Art with Friends
The Art with Friends group of the Art Alliance of the White Mountains meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, April 13 at 251 Penrod Road, Show Low.
Bring your art project and work along with others every Thursday. Bring a lunch and enjoy the company of other artists. There is no cost. For details call 928-532-2296.
Program on photography
Rim Country Artists (RCA) presents photographer Sue Zen at its 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 11 meeting at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, Payson.
Beginning Stained Glass Class
A two-day Beginning Stained Glass Class is offered at the Art Alliance of White Mountains, 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, April 14 and Saturday, April 15
The fee is $95 and must be paid in advance to reserve a seat. Use personal check (preferred) made payable to Donathan Studio Glass and given to the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains or sent to Donathan Studio Glass, 4220 Buckskin Lane, Show Low, AZ 85901 or by credit/debit card on PAYPAL to: pdonathan@ymail.com
The instructor is Peggy Donathan of Donathan Studio Glass. The class offers 10 patterns to choose from and all materials and tools provided for class use. Participants will learn about patterns, cutting and breaking glass, tools and equipment, grinding glass, applying copper foil, soldering, cleaning. It is open to those 16 and older. For details call Donathan at 562-964-4841.
