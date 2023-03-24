Comedy Night with Chris Bennett
Aliberto's and Chris Bennett Comedy present a stand-up comedy night in the White Mountains from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday March 25 at The Arts Alliance of The White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod Rd., Show Low.
The doors and Aliberto's Food Truck open at 5:30 p.m.
The show starts at 7 p.m. with headlining comedian Ron Morey. Morey's energetic show earned him a nomination to the list of the top five comics in the country by The Entertainment Business Journal. His show includes characters, music and impressions.
In addition to his constant touring of America's premiere comedy clubs, Morey has spent much time entertaining the troops for the USO in such places as Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Italy, and South Korea.
He has been featured on NFL Films, PBS, A&E, and on Snoop Dogg’s MTV show "DoggyFizzle Televizzle.” He is a regular at the Improv in Hollywood and Las Vegas and has opened for such diverse acts as George Lopez, Tracy Morgan, Ellen DeGeneres, and D. L. Hughley.
Also featured is Gene Moore out of Phoenix.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Chrisbennettcomedy.com.
Guests must be 18 or older, and those 21 and older may BYOB.
The night of laughter will be hosted by Chris Bennett, as heard on QCountry 925 and as seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Additionally a short open mic session is planned with five White Mountain Residents doing 3 minutes each. The open mic performers are Mike Bosley, Joe G, John Kittle, Rocky Steinmetz and Jo Whitey.
Sultans of String
The Tonto Community Concert Association hosts the Sultans of String in a performance at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at the Payson High School auditorium.
The group performs Spanish flamenco; African folk; Cuban rhythms; and Django jazz.
TCCA tickets for the performance can be ordered online at www.tccarim.org. Purchase tickets in advance from a home computer or smart phone and print the PDF tickets on a printer. Single tickets are $25. Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more information visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
Oxbow show
The band RIMROCK is playing at the Oxbow, 607 W. Main St., Payson, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, March 25. Kenny Murphy, a former t mayor of Payson, recently joined the group to add three-part harmony, banjo and guitar, plus a whole list of new tunes. The band has never sounded better. Everyone in the band is a talented, seasoned musician. It's bound to be a fun night.
March Madness
The Beeline Community Concert Band presents March Madness at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 26 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. The program is free to the public.
Casino concert
Ambrosia performs at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 30.
Ambrosia is an American rock band with legendary hits “How Much I Feel” and “Biggest Part of Me” topping the charts in the late 1970s and early 1980s. It is enjoying a national resurgence after being showcased on the show, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon - Yacht Rock.
Tickets start at $25 and up for advance purchase, and are $35 and up if purchased after March 24. Tickets available on-line at mazatzalcasino.com or at the cashier cage.
The event is open to guests 21 and older. Doors open 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Little Shop of Horrors
The Longhorn Theatre Company presents the musical, Little Shop of Horrors Thursday, March 30, Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1 at the Payson High School Auditorium, 301 N McLane Rd, Payson. Performances are at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 30 and Saturday, April 1 and 4 p.m., Friday, March 31. Pre-sale tickets are available on ticketspicket.com and cost $7 and $9.
Sol DeVille performs at the Payson Elks Lodge
Sol DeVille performs at the Payson Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, March 31.
Payson NIRA College Rodeo
Come to the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association competition at the Payson Event Center Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 2. Gates open at 6 p.m., Friday and 5:30 p.m.. Saturday. Slack competition is at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1.
Enjoy bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, bull riding, goat tying, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, and tie down roping.
The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchase online or onsite. Will call will be available for pre-purchased tickets. Admission is $12 per adult; $5 ages 3-12; 2 and under free.
Food and ware vendors will be onsite. No admission is charged to watch the slack contests.
Jazz program
Guitar vocalist Pete Pancrazi, in a quartet, performs at 2 p.m., Sunday, April 2 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main, Payson. Expect to hear the kind of music you like and tunes you know from the mid to late 20th century.
An excellent singer, Pancrazi received merit for his original compositions and performance abilities from Berklee College of Music, receiving a master’s degree. Downbeat Magazine reported that he was the “one to watch.” He now performs and teaches music full-time in the Phoenix area.
Joining Pete will be Beth Lederman, piano; Todd Johnson, 6-string bass; and Gerry Reynolds, drums.
