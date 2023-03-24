sultans of string

The Sultans of String perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25 at the Payson High School Auditorium. The event is hosted by the Tonto Community Concert Association, tickets are $25 per person online at www.tccarim.org. Purchase tickets in advance from a home computer or smart phone and print the PDF tickets on a printer. 

 Live on Stage photo

Comedy Night with Chris Bennett

Aliberto's and Chris Bennett Comedy present a stand-up comedy night in the White Mountains from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday March 25 at The Arts Alliance of The White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod Rd., Show Low.

