Rim Country Artists (RCA) presents photographer Sue Zen at its 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 11 meeting at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Zen will share her fascination with the art of photography, illustrating her talk with stunning slides.
Art takes many forms, and excellent photography is one of them. Zen’s program will address the difference between “snapping a picture” and delivering a strong photograph (which distinguishes the image as art). She will talk about the guiding elements, applicable to all art forms, that professional photographers use to create images.
Her program will focus on how to achieve the desired outcome – a photograph that indeed is a beautiful piece of art. She will even dive into compositional concepts in photography that go beyond basic “rules.”
Zen is the owner of My Imago Dei Photography and is a life-long learner, working to improve her knowledge and skills in whatever she pursues. She has studied her craft with highly accomplished mentors. Her years of corporate training and teaching prepared her to share what she learns with others.
She is currently an Adjunct Professor of Photography at Eastern Arizona College, Payson campus, and offers private tutoring for beginners. She accepts commission assignments for events, custom décor pieces for homes and businesses, “windows” and memory books as well.
Zen serves the community as president of the Rim Country Camera Club, a non-profit that yearly produces a gorgeous calendar. All proceeds from selling the calendar go to local food banks and scholarships. Look it up at https://rimcountrycameraclub.org/.
She also serves on the Rim Country Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors.
Why does Zen practice the art of photography? She says, “We yearn for beauty in a chaotic world, desire inspirational visuals that take us back to earlier times or transport us to a favorite place, and seek places where our souls find peace and renewal.”
The April 11 presentation is open to the public and all are welcome.
RCA asks that attendees please bring a donation of nutritious packaged snack food as admission to be given to students in the after-school program at Payson Community Kids. To learn all about RCA, look it up on Facebook or go to https://rimcountryartists.org/.oa
