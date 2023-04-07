The old saying is April showers bring May flowers, but that’s not what’s happening right now in Arizona. Because of the abundant winter rain and snow, it’s superbloom time. The bloom has been going on in southern Arizona for a couple of weeks now. Many of my friends and friends of friends have been travelling south to the Bush Highway to enjoy the carpets of California Poppies and wild lupine that are covering the hills and hollows along the highway.
My husband and I finally took the time on March 28 to join the parade of people out to view the lush and abundant floral display. It being a Tuesday, we hoped the crowd wouldn’t be too overwhelming, especially since we started our drive south at eight in the morning. Unfortunately, we ran into an oversized load travelling south bound on Highway 87 that delayed us a good 20 minutes in reaching Bush Highway. Our concern was unfounded. The poppies were just opening up in the sun.
As we drove along the highway, we could see the verges lined thickly with that wonderful blue lupine. I don’t know why they grow so abundantly in what must be the harshest environment ever, but there they were, a foot, sometimes two feet deep along the edges. There were many people stopped along the Bush highway taking pictures of the masses of poppies growing everywhere. We continued on until we reached the Butcher Jones turnoff for Saguaro Lake and made a left into that.
My husband drove all the way to the lake where we found a good many people already there on this lovely 68-degree day, unloading kayaks, walking dogs, and heading off on the trails for their hikes. We drove around the parking lot and circled back to the road, where we could drive slowly, looking for a good spot. Near to the lake, we found an impromptu dirt pull-off and parked. We pulled camera gear and a prop from the car, locked it up and hiked off to the left. Down a dirt road and in less than a few hundred yards, we found what my amateur photographer husband was looking for.
To take a picture unlike the grandiose vistas, our friends have been posting on social media, he wanted something more focused. A few weeks ago, we had lunch with an acquaintance that is a retired Associated Press photographer. During the course of our conversation, he mentioned that in the AP photographer world, the saying was, “If it ain’t tight, it ain’t right.” Now I don’t know that my husband had that in mind, but it is exactly what I thought when he picked his spot to photograph.
We weren’t more than a couple hundred feet from the road, which was a few dozen feet above us. The spot was a lovely little pool of orange poppies glowing in the bright sun with other flowers, like lupine and others, that grew around the area. He had also been looking for a cactus to be in the picture, and this spot had a wonderful, many-armed saguaro growing a little way up the slope with the clear blue sky framing it. Also, along with his two cameras and extra lens, was a doll. My mom had crocheted a dress and hat for this doll and many years ago, entered it into the Northern Gila County Fair where she won a blue ribbon for it.
After taking a few shots without the doll, hubby asked me to place the doll in amongst the flowers. I was apparently now the prop master for this photo shoot. So, I placed the doll, adjusted her hat, cleared her hair from her face and stepped back. We did this a few times, moving the doll to different spots, me moving her arms for different poses. Finally done, we packed up and walked back to the car. I thought we were done, but nope. One more stop was needed.
On the way in, the husband noticed another photographer at a certain spot on the road. He stopped there. “Why here?” I asked.
He pointed to the mountains. “The Four Peaks are in the background, there are pools of poppies all over the low spots and a nice dirt road winding among the foothills.”
I nodded. I could see it once he mentioned it. So, he got out and took some shots and we called it a day. Now 10 a.m., we headed home. Back on the Bush Highway, there were more people stopped and in amongst the flowers. People were standing along the road taking what I’m sure are fantastic scenic views. People, a little more nimble and spry, were down among the flowers. One woman sitting in the center of a nice patch with what I assume was her husband, taking a less scenic, more romantic, personal shot.
How wonderful that people were able to get out and enjoy nature’s bounty. As we drove by Rye, I noticed that the poppy bloom was just beginning to show. Good, I thought. Another few weeks and Payson will be covered in poppies. Won’t that be wonderful? My husband will shoot elk in the poppies! I’m looking forward to the pictures.
