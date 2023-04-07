The old saying is April showers bring May flowers, but that’s not what’s happening right now in Arizona. Because of the abundant winter rain and snow, it’s superbloom time. The bloom has been going on in southern Arizona for a couple of weeks now. Many of my friends and friends of friends have been travelling south to the Bush Highway to enjoy the carpets of California Poppies and wild lupine that are covering the hills and hollows along the highway.

My husband and I finally took the time on March 28 to join the parade of people out to view the lush and abundant floral display. It being a Tuesday, we hoped the crowd wouldn’t be too overwhelming, especially since we started our drive south at eight in the morning. Unfortunately, we ran into an oversized load travelling south bound on Highway 87 that delayed us a good 20 minutes in reaching Bush Highway. Our concern was unfounded. The poppies were just opening up in the sun.

