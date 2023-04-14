Learn about astrophotography when the Rim Country Camera meets at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 17 in the Payson Library large meeting room, 328 N. McLane Rd.

The program, “Astrophotography: The Black Hole of Astronomy” is presented by Lou Jackson.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

