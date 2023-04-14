Learn about astrophotography when the Rim Country Camera meets at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 17 in the Payson Library large meeting room, 328 N. McLane Rd.
The program, “Astrophotography: The Black Hole of Astronomy” is presented by Lou Jackson.
Learn about astrophotography when the Rim Country Camera meets at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 17 in the Payson Library large meeting room, 328 N. McLane Rd.
The program, “Astrophotography: The Black Hole of Astronomy” is presented by Lou Jackson.
Have you ever gazed at the night sky and wondered what’s out there beyond our eye’s ability to see? Have you tried capturing that dark sky with your camera?
Club member Lou Jackson has been a card-carrying member of the San Diego Astronomy Association for over 20 years, and his primary interest is in visual and EAA astronomy outreach.
He will introduce the vastness of the universe as it relates to photography by touching on star trails, motorized tracking, guided tracking, DSLRs vs. dedicated astro cameras and post-processing of astro images. A slideshow of select amateur astro images will be included as well.
His interest in the night sky was sparked by a reflecting telescope his parents gave him in the early 1960s, and his interest in the night sky was further piqued and reinforced by the Ikeya-Seki comet in 1965.
After college, life intervened until Jackson returned to the States in the late 1990s, and his interest was re-ignited after the Hale-Bopp comet appeared in 1997. He acquired a Celestron SCT telescope in 1998, and his obsession with all things astro exploded from that time.
“Much to my wife’s consternation," Jackson says, "I moved from San Diego to Payson in 2021 and brought with me a room full of telescopes, cameras, and miscellaneous astro-related paraphernalia, including two reflecting telescopes — and I am currently rebuilding another telescope. However, now that I am semi-retired, I am working at honing and improving my astrophotography skills — if the weather ever cooperates.”
Jackson’s program is at 5:45 p.m.
Preceding the presentation, the club will have welcoming remarks, refreshments and social time. This is followed at 5:15 p.m. with a member share time featuring Paul Serfling, who will share photos from the meet-up at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum last month.
The meeting is open to all with an interest in photography or Jackson’s specialized focus.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!