Those fascinated by the flora of central Arizona’s High Country have a variety of opportunities to learn more about it.
The newly chartered AZ Native Plant Society Tonto Basin Chapter has field trips and hosts guest speakers at its monthly meetings.
The High Country Garden Club meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260, Payson. It also hosts speakers who share their expertise in area gardening.
The Payson Community Garden and the White Mountain Community Garden also offer classes. In fact the WMCG, in conjunction with Northland Pioneer College, is starting a series of classes Saturday, Feb. 18. The six classes are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Feb. 18 through March 25 at NPC in Show Low, with hands-on activities at the WMCG.
Classes include: planning your garden; healthy soil; planting; caring for the garden and watering; weeding and pests; harvesting. Register at www.npc.edu. The cost is $50 for all six classes.
Those with a special interest in the area’s edible mushrooms can visit the Arizona Mushroom Society to find reliable resources and a variety of field trip opportunities. The website is https://www.arizonamushroomsociety.org/
Arizona Native Plant Society Tonto Basin Chapter
Organized by Becky Settje of Tonto Basin, the group explores plants from the lower elevations to this in the Pine and Strawberry.
The group has a field trip the first Friday of the month and has a chapter meeting from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Feb. 24 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
Those interested in participating, can contact Becky Settje at beckysettje@hotmail.com or on her Instagram account wild_rhody.
At the Friday, Feb. 24 meeting, Tonto Natural Bridge Park Ranger Micah Kipple will present “The Great Sympatry: How Similar Species May Be Related, But Different.”
Kipple is a Park Ranger II at TNBSP, collecting daily-use fees, educating the public on park rules and regulations. The job also includes cleaning restrooms, repairing small equipment, basic carpentry, electrical repairs, and performing landscape maintenance. The job also entails operating and maintaining vehicles and various grounds and equipment maintenance tools. When needed, he assists in managing any emergency that may occur in the park.
“I am constantly interpreting the natural features of the area and historic objects/artifacts for visitors,” Ripple said.
Settje is passionate about native plant species. She was a volunteer nature guide for eight years at Garden in The Woods, the headquarters for the Native Plant Trust (formerly New England Wildflower Society) and worked with the Rhode Island Native Plant Society developing children’s nature walks, focusing on native plant species.
She currently assists, as needed, with nonnative plant removal and species regeneration at Tonto National Monument.
The mission of the Arizona Native Plant Society is to promote knowledge, appreciation, conservation, and restoration of Arizona native plants and their habitats.
For more about the Arizona Native Plant Society, visit the its website at www.aznps.com.
To receive up-to-date information about the AZ Native Plant Society Tonto Basin Chapter, contact tontobasinnativeplants@gmail.com or visit FB and Instagram pages at Arizona Native Plant Society Tonto Basin.
To become a member of the AZ Native Plant Society, please visit www.aznps.com. Membership supports conservation and education efforts statewide and within your chapter.
All of Rim Country is a garden
A number of years ago members of one of the area’s garden clubs had an in-depth program on edible native plants. The group is no longer meeting, but the information presented is still relevant.
Harvesting edible wild plants dates back to the paleo-Indians, according to Denise Van Keuren, a U.S. Forest Service retiree with expertise in plants and ecology, who made the presentation.
Showing the abundance of wild edibles in the area, Van Keuren filled two banquet-size tables with samples of both plants found in the wild and commercial plants and products. Many of the plants she had collected on her own property, around the area and in the Verde Valley.
She noted some people might be allergic to wild foods, including mushrooms — so venture cautiously into the “cuisine.”
Native Americans often used these plants to supplement their own crops and products of their hunts.
“Field-grown by Arizona Native Americans were corn, squash, regular beans, tepary beans, agaves, annual greens and prickly pears. Many other plants were groomed in the wild to produce better. Even with collecting wild plants, growing plants and hunting, local paleo-Indian skeletal remains virtually all showed signs of periodic famine. The archaeological record shows depopulation of the Payson area between about 1280 and 1600 AD,” Van Keuren said.
They dried and stored much of the wild harvest, as evidenced by the huge granaries in abandoned ruins.
The greens would need to be eaten sooner rather than later. They dried or cooked many of the fruits, she added.
Van Keuren provided a list of sample foods that can still be found growing wild in the Rim Country and surrounding areas.
The staples
Emory oak acorns (bellotas), still sold commercially, the small, seed-like acorns produced by a majority of the oaks in the area have thin shells and sweet “meat.”
Agaves: Just before the stalk starts, Native Americans removed the leaves and roasted the ball of the plant, creating a sweet pulp. They could ferment the pulp and make alcohol or dry it for later use.
Cattail and bulrush roots.
Sunflower seeds.
Seeds of amaranth and grasses (grass seeds include wheat, rice and corn).
Arizona black walnuts: These grow in abundance in Star Valley, she said.
Pinyon pine nuts: The cones open to release the nuts. The thin-shelled nuts will contain either a nut or oil.
Mesquite beans and chia seeds normally grow at lower elevations than Payson, but Van Keuren believes chia could be grown in this area.
Gambel oak acorns and pinyon pine nuts: Found at elevations higher than Payson.
Greens and vegetables.
The weeds we lament about include many edible plants:
Amaranth, goosefoot and other chenopodiums, including quinoa and lamb’s quarters;
Purslane — which some club members remarked can even withstand an onslaught of chemical weed killers;
Mustards and the young fruit of devil’s claw;
At lower elevations look for thistle stems, tall evening primrose, Rocky Mountain bee plant;
Perennials: The inner bark of most conifers, nopales (young prickly pear pads), cattail shoots, yucca flower petals and young shoots, dock (Rumex) leaves, watercress, dandelion, wild violets, goldenrod leaves and flowers, alfalfa, sweet clover, mint, beebalm and nettle; at higher elevation, edible perennials include bistort and bracken fern fiddleheads.
Other
Fruit: Chokecherry, hackberry, strawberry, blue elderberry, blackberry, raspberry, barberry, grapes, banana yucca, serviceberry, mulberry, prickly pear, cholla and other cactus fruit, jojoba, smooth, sugar and lemonade sumacs, certain currants and gooseberries, wolfberry, rose hips, manzanita, junipers and hawthorn.
Other seeds: Rocky Mountain bee plant, blue flax, blazing stars dock.
Roots and bulbs: Onions, bluedicks, sego lily, sweetvetch, wild licorice, salsify, thistle roots, yampah, tall evening primrose and edible valerian. At higher elevations wild edibles include bistort and true wild potato.
Some of these edible wilds were what she calls famine food — they would sustain a body in a time of need. These include juniper berries, which are ripe when they become dark; manzanita berries; and the inner bark of conifers. She said it is what the beavers eat to put on weight for the winter.
Arizona may be known for its deserts, but edible mushrooms grow in its milder climes. Van Keuren said the puffball mushrooms that grow in the area are edible so long as they are still white. At much higher elevations, usually in the fall after a fire, she can find morels, chanterelles and others. She strongly recommends anyone interested in learning about edible mushrooms and participating in foraging expeditions connect with The Arboretum at Flagstaff and the Arizona Mushroom Society first. “You really need to be with someone who knows what they’re doing,” she said.
She recommended several reference books, including one on edible mushrooms, “All That the Rain Promises, and More ... A Hip Pocket Guide to Western Mushrooms” by David Arora, published in 1991.
“If you can get only one mushroom book, make it this one,” Van Keuren said.
More on Mushrooms
Michelle McDaniel has collected mushrooms in the forests of the Mogollon Rim for the last several years. She said the effort naturally developed from her family hunting and hiking in Rim Country and collecting blackberries and black raspberries.
Mushrooms are everywhere on the Rim following the monsoon rains. When the rain has been especially good collectors see varieties of mushrooms on the Rim that haven’t been seen in years. Arora’s book, “All That the Rain Promises and More,” a resource recommended by the Arizona Mushroom Society is what McDaniel always takes with her when she heads up to the Rim.
“I’m really a novice at it. There is so much more to learn,” McDaniel said.
She highly recommends anyone interested in learning more about mushrooms in Arizona join the Arizona Mushroom Society. The membership fee is $15 per year and it provides access to experts throughout the state and opportunities to accompany them on organized forays to find mushrooms; learn how to identify them and their toxic lookalikes.
Since becoming confident in her identification skills, McDaniel said she has safely collected about 20 varieties of wild mushrooms in Arizona.
“I learn about new mushrooms every year and if they have toxic lookalikes,” she said.
Besides joining the AMS, McDaniel recommends going on forays with the society members, walk along with the professionals.
“The main thing – if in doubt, throw it out. You have to do your research and then some.”
The “then some” is time side by side with someone who knows, along with a guide book.
She said sometimes definitions and pictures could be confusing. “To be sure you just have to spend time on it and ask the right people for help.”
McDaniel said after working with people in the AMS, she gained the confidence to collect and use wild mushrooms from the Mogollon Rim. She always does three things with the mushrooms to make sure of her identification – she looks at it closely, touches it and smells it. To start, keep selections to the easy, well-documented choices; research it as well as its toxic lookalikes.
She cautioned that even mushroom field guide photos could be deceptive. Not all photos give an accurate reproduction of the colors of the mushrooms. There is also the fact that a young mushroom could look much different from its mature version.
McDaniel said mushrooms with gills are not recommended for beginners to collect.
When collecting mushrooms, don’t use plastic bags, use baskets. The mushrooms won’t get squashed and will stay drier.
Community Gardens
Both the Rim Country and White Mountains boast successful community gardens. Each provides an opportunity for its active and prospective participants to learn best practices for gardening in the unique environments in the area.
As mentioned above the WMCG starts classes this weekend with Northland Pioneer College.
The website for the Payson Community Garden is under construction so plans for the upcoming growing season, including classes, are not available at this time.
The Star Valley Community Garden does not have regular classes, but it does have a few plots still available to rent for the new season.
The Star Valley Community Garden has four plots available for the 2023 gardening season. There are three 4-foot-by-16-foot plots at an annual fee of $55 each and one 4-foot-by-25-foot plot at an annual fee of $65. Anyone who is interested in renting a plot can contact Star Valley Town Hall at 928-472-7752.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!