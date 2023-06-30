Probably the longest running art festival in the White Mountains is the The High Country Art Association (HCAA) Fourth of July Festival in the cool apple and pear orchard at Charlie Clark’s restaurant, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop.

In its 48th year, the event is Saturday through Monday, July 1-3. The focus is fine arts and crafts and this year features 65 vendors from around the country.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.