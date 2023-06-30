This piece, "Cowboy Bath" is by Steve Schneider, a bronze sculptor from Phoenix, who is participating in the 48th High Country Art Association (HCAA) Fourth of July Festival in the cool apple and pear orchard at Charlie Clark’s restaurant, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop, which is July 1, 2, and 3 this year.
Jacqueline Chanda's Metro Bastille. Chanda, a resident of Tucson, who works in oil and studied at the Sorbonne is one of the 65 vendors expected at the High Country Art Association (HCAA) Fourth of July Festival in the cool apple and pear orchard at Charlie Clark’s restaurant, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop, July 1, 2 and 3.
Terese Tice, Sedona, is a mixed media artist and painter. This piece, Capture, is one of her works. She is part of the 48th High Country Art Association Annual Fourth of July Festival July 1, 2 and 3 at the cool apple and pear orchard at Charlie Clark’s restaurant, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop.
Probably the longest running art festival in the White Mountains is the The High Country Art Association (HCAA) Fourth of July Festival in the cool apple and pear orchard at Charlie Clark’s restaurant, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop.
In its 48th year, the event is Saturday through Monday, July 1-3. The focus is fine arts and crafts and this year features 65 vendors from around the country.
