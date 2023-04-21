Aubrie Wilson set a school record to lead Show Low’s girls track and field team to the championship in the Cougar Invitational they hosted on April 14.

The defending Division 4 state champion cleared 5 feet 5 inches to win the high jump. Wilson also finished second in the state meet in 2021.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.