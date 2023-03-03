“Back-to-back!”
Rick Sanchez had a smile on his face as he proclaimed the news to his Alchesay players and staff while walking the sideline with the final seconds ticking off the clock.
In a rare battle for the girls basketball state championship between two teams from the White Mountains, the #8 Falcons surprised #6 Show Low 52-35 to win the AIA 3A State Championship at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.
Again.
They also won the 3A title last year. Throw in the 2019 2A championship and Alchesay (24-11) has won three of the last five state tournaments.
Considering they didn’t play during the 2020-21 season as the school canceled sports participation to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Falcons have won three state titles the last four seasons they’ve sent a team onto the court.
“It’s amazing,” Sanchez said. “The Lord’s blessed us with two, most teams don’t even get a chance to win one.”
The 2020 team reached the quarterfinals.
It’s the first time in 31 years that teams from the White Mountains faced each other for the girls basketball state crown. The last time that happened was in 1992 when St. Johns beat Alchesay for the 2A title.
The Falcons beat Chinle 66-64 in last year’s title game.
Semifinals
Show Low beat Chinle in the semifinals on Feb. 24, while Alchesay beat #5 Window Rock 44-36 in the fourth meeting between the teams this season.
The Falcons trailed 22-13 at halftime in the semifinal in front of 5,000 fans but outscored the Fighting Scouts 14-4 in the third quarter and 17-10 in the fourth quarter to win.
Senior Jenieth Sanchez scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in the semifinal in the final quarter. Junior Jazlyn Nosie added 11 points.
Rick Sanchez didn’t like the effort by his players in the first half against Window Rock.
“(Friday) we did not rebound and I was really upset about it,” the coach said. “And they made sure that they started rebounding after I kind of yelled at ’em. It’s going to be embarrassing to watch it on the video because I chewed (them) out. Today, I didn’t need to do that.”
Sanchez said he knew the Falcons could overcome the nine-point halftime deficit against a WR team they’d gone 1-2 against in the three previous meetings this season.
“Oh, you give us four minutes down 30, we’ll do it,” he said.
He sees plenty of similarities between last year’s team and this year’s team. Of course, they returned six players, including three starters, from a year ago.
“There’s a lot of similarities because we teach the same thing – ‘play hardcore defense, shoot the ball, throw the ball, play hard defense and don’t let anybody say we can’t do otherwise,’” the Alchesay coach said.
Show Low starts strong
Show Low jumped ahead of the Falcons 6-0 just 37 seconds into the game.
But Alchesay outscored Show Low 12-3 the rest of the quarter and just took over. The Falcons outscored the Cougars 18-9 in the second quarter to take a 30-18 halftime lead and 14-6 in the third quarter to carry a 20-point lead (44-24) into the final period. Both teams were able to give valuable playing time to youngsters in the final minutes.
Leaving it all on the court
Sanchez scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Falcons. She also had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
“We knew we could do it, so our confidence was pretty good and we were all hyped about it and we were ready,” Sanchez said.
“This is my last game and last time in a Falcon jersey, so I just left it all out on the court.”
Good memories
Nosie added 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. She talked about the seniors.
“I feel really happy for them,” Nosie said. “I wanted to help them win because it’s their last year. I know it’s going to be a good memory for them.”
And all of them.
Senior Jaylny Nashio added six points against Show Low, senior Davilynn Brown six points and two blocked shots and senior Andrea Suttle scored five points.
Show Low surprise
Alex Swanson led the Cougars with 11 points before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter. Aubrie Wilson scored nine points and Mikenzie Kulish chipped in seven points.
But only five Show Low players scored, with Aubrie Wilson scoring four points and grabbing seven rounds and Amberlyn Lindsey scoring four points. Raquel Wilson had seven steals to go with three assists.
Defense led the way in Show Low’s 41-35 semifinal win over Chinle. The Cougars led 10-5 after one quarter, 21-18 at halftime and 32-28 after three quarters and outscored the Wildcats 9-7 in the final period.
A. Wilson scored 13 points against the Wildcats and Swanson scored all 10 of her points in the second half. Sadee Hall scored all eight of her points in the first half.
But the Cougars couldn’t stay with Alchesay for 32 minutes.
“We’re proud of ourselves for making it this far, but obviously you don’t want to come out second place,” said first-year Show Low coach Christie Francis.
“It’s hard, especially for the seniors. They’re very dear to our hearts and we’re just gonna miss ’em.”
She said the Cougars just couldn’t keep up with the Falcons in the scoring column.
“There’s a reason they’re back-to-back champs,” Francis said. “I like the way we started the game. It was nice to come out and execute early, but I think the crowd was a factor.
“And they have a really good defense and we made a lot of stupid turnovers. We also didn’t rebound the ball very well, which is gonna kill ’ya.”
But she said the Cougars played until the final buzzer.
“I was proud of the girls for fighting until the end,” Francis said. “They didn’t give up. And it was nice to be able to give those freshmen an opportunity to play at the end just so they can get that experience because we’re hoping Show Low comes back year after year.
“We don’t want to be a one-hit wonder. We want this to be the standard and the expectation and we’ll do what we’ve got to do between now and next October to get ready for that.
“We surprised a lot of people, I’m proud of them and as I told them in the locker room, I wouldn’t want to go to battle with anybody else.”
