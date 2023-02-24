This recent cold spell and snowstorm got me thinking about encounters with Big Ben – a beloved neighborhood elk.
Sandy came in from the porch one day and said, “You can’t imagine what I saw this morning when you were in art class.”
“What?”
“A huge elk stood in our yard staring nose to nose, eyeball to eyeball, at Shaun White.”
That’s a nearly five-foot-tall, rusted metal sculpture of the famous Olympic snowboarder in my front yard that a friend made for me. Shaun has big shiny washers for eyeballs, spike metal hair and a goofy air about him.
Sandy continued, “I watched the elk for quite a while until I came in to make lunch.”
“Did the elk do anything else?” I asked.
“No. He just stood there without moving even an eyelid. I couldn’t believe it.”
“I can. I’ve hunted elk. If one sees me first, he’ll stay in the shadows and not move a hair. If I raise my rifle, he bolts. I rarely see him long enough to take a shot.”
“Well, he didn’t bolt. He just stood there for at least 15 minutes staring at Shaun.”
So, what has this to do with the current cold and snowy spell?
Well, the morning after the big snow last winter, I went out to shovel my entry walk, and Shaun had disappeared. I returned to the house and said, “Sweetie, someone stole Shaun White.”
“Don’t be ridiculous. No one steals a 150-pound steel sculpture during a heavy snowstorm.”
“Well, he’s gone.”
“Maybe the wind blew him over during the storm and he’s covered with snow.”
“The wind does not blow over 150-pound steel and concrete sculptures.”
“Just have patience. He’ll show up after the snow melts.”
Sure enough, I found Shaun after the snow melted. He lay there on the ground, broken into several pieces with huge, deep, elk tracks all around in the wet ground.
Clearly, Big Ben or a friend returned in the night and dismantled poor Shaun. His right arm had been torn off, his metal hair strands scattered about, his concrete base cracked and his body bent out of shape. I could imagine the mighty battle – as the elk took revenge after his summer encounter.
I reported the news to Sandy. “That elk must have seen Shaun’s stainless steel washer eyes peering at him through the snow, with Shaun’s hair standing up like antlers. Big Ben must have tossed Shaun in the air and stomped him. I’m surprised we didn’t hear it. The noise would be deafening.”
“Can that be true?” she asked.
“Oh yes. Big bull elk defend their territory and their harem. They fight other bull elk. Big Ben is no exception.”
Was this the end of the story? No! I took the pieces of Shaun back to Ernie Nickels, the sculptor, who put Sean back together. I then returned Shaun to his rightful place in our yard.
Later, we had our friends Tom and Chris Spencer over for dinner. Immediately after leaving, they returned wide eyed.
Tom whispered, “I don’t think we’d better go now. A huge elk is laying right by the walk near your metal sculpture.”
Sure enough, we went out on the porch to find Big Ben laying by the walk, looking at the restored Shaun White. He looked irritated.
So I drove Tom and Chris out the garage – then took several pictures of Big Ben from the safety of our Honda.
During last night’s snow storm I woke up with a start thinking, I hope Big Ben did not return.
Come morning, Shaun remained – poking cheerfully out of the snow.
But then, Shaun loves the snow and is a born thrill seeker.
So he’s probably missing Big Ben.
Come to think of it – so am I.
The author, a Payson artist, is currently writing and illustrating a children’s book entitled: “The Elk in Our Yard.” The book is not only about this event but also about some other very interesting encounters with our resident elk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!