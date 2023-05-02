George Foreman is best known and most loved for his profitable stint as a spokesman for the George Foreman Grill. His smiling, friendly face seemed to be everywhere on TV for a few years. The public embraced "Big George Foreman" as a big cuddly huckster in a way that it never did as a fighter.
But it is fighting that made him famous enough to become a friendly face on TV.
In "Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future World Champion," we explore the unique comeback to the ring he made — and the championship belt he won — at age 45.
Foreman retired from boxing, and for a decade between 1977 and 1987, he served as minister to the congregation at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Houston, Texas. He returned to the ring to raise money for his church and youth activities.
At age 45 in 1994, he defeated the then-champ, Michael Moorer, a man nearly 20 years his junior. Foreman remains the oldest man to hold the championship title.
Khris Davis plays Foreman. Davis has a short list as an actor but once did a stage play as Biff Loman in "Death of a Salesman." That is quite an acting range from Biff to George Foreman. The range in this film is equally broad. He plays Foreman as a nineteen-year-old Olympic champion, fit as Batman. At the film's end, he is George at 45, as a crowd member shouts out, "An old, fat bald guy." The physical change is as dramatic as George's personality, from a youngster angry with the world to the mature, God-centered man he became. Davis makes the transition seamlessly.
Oscar winner Forest Whitaker plays Doc Broadus, a legendary trainer, lifelong mentor and corner man for Foreman. Lawrence Gillard, Jr. and Sonja John have supporting roles. Both actors served in the immaculate HBO TV series "The Wire," which made or solidified so many acting careers. Gillard plays Archie Moore, another well-loved boxer. Sonja John plays Foreman's mother. She should get an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress; she is that good.
Director George Tillman, Jr. most famously directed "Men of Honor" with Robert De Niro and Cuba Gooding, Jr. He also made "The Longest Ride" with Scott Eastwood.
"Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World" runs for two hours and nine minutes. It carries a mild PG-13 rating for boxing violence. I give it an above-average four sawblades. The acting makes the film.
This watchable and inspiring faith-centered film is the second boxing movie of the young year after "Creed III."
"Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World" is distributed by Affirm Films, the faith film division of Sony.
Fun Fact: George Foreman made much more money from his George Foreman Grill than he did from boxing, and he made a ton of money in boxing.
Foreman continues to preach at the church he established in Houston.
