The spread of a lethal strain of bird flu across Northern Arizona has already hit the endangered condor population and could threaten the state’s booming but still vulnerable bald eagles.

The spread of Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5N1) appears to have started in the massive commercial flocks of chickens and spread to wild birds. So far, it doesn’t spread easily among humans, with only one human infection reported in the U.S. Among birds, this strain ranks as one of the most lethal ever recorded.

