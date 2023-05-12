The spread of a lethal strain of bird flu across Northern Arizona has already hit the endangered condor population and could threaten the state’s booming but still vulnerable bald eagles.
The spread of Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A(H5N1) appears to have started in the massive commercial flocks of chickens and spread to wild birds. So far, it doesn’t spread easily among humans, with only one human infection reported in the U.S. Among birds, this strain ranks as one of the most lethal ever recorded.
The U.S. produces about 8 billion chickens annually, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The virus has apparently killed 21 California condors in the Arizona population, which have been reintroduced in the past 20 years at great expense from a captive breeding program. There are about 560 California condors in the world, about 329 of them living in the wild in three populations, including one in Utah and Arizona.
Researchers are attempting to develop a vaccine from samples taken from the condors who died, in hopes of saving the rest of the endangered population. The 21 deaths in roughly a month ending on May 5 represent a major setback to the reintroduction program, since the condors take years to reach sexual maturity and generally produce just one chick per year.
The virus so far hasn’t been detected in the nesting Arizona population of bald eagles, although it has killed hundreds of bald eagles nationwide. Most of the eagles killed so far have been in the southeastern U.S. along the coast. They often prey on lesser scaups, which have a high infection rate in the region.
The strain has also been killing geese in Flagstaff, according to news reports.
The condors and the bald eagles are vulnerable because they either prey on other birds or feed on the carcasses of dead birds. Many species of water birds are prone to the avian flu. Both eagles and many of the bird species they prey on migrate widely during certain times of the year, making it easy to spread the highly contagious virus with them.
The spread of the virus in the southeast has dramatically reduced nesting success wherever it spreads, not only infecting mature birds, but reducing by half the number of chicks successfully fledged.
In 2020, the virus killed 60,000 poultry and resulted in the culling of millions of commercially grown ducks and chickens. Nonetheless, it made its escape into the wild bird population, through which it has been spreading for a year. The virus largely accounts for the soaring price of eggs in the U.S.
Before the spread of the avian flu, bald eagle populations were thriving in the U.S., including Arizona. The widespread use of the pesticide DDT nearly exterminated bald eagles and other raptors like the peregrine falcon by causing a thinning of the eggshells. Numbers rebounded with eagle protection as an endangered species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported eagle numbers increased from less than 1,000 in the 1950s to 316,000 today.
This allowed the federal government to take bald eagles off the endangered list nationally in 2007, although laws against killing or harassing bald eagles remain under a separate act of Congress.
The population of bald eagles in Arizona also remains protected as a threatened subpopulation, although numbers here have also been rising.
Arizona hosts two different eagle populations. One population consists of mated pairs who nest each year in the state, generally within a mile of a lake or river. Their offspring also generally settle in a nesting territory with a lifelong mate close to where they were born, but only after about five years of wandering around.
The second eagle population consists of migratory eagles, which either pass through on their way to breeding grounds elsewhere or loiter around for a few months.
Arizona had just 11 nesting pairs in 1978 when bald eagles were first listed as endangered. Arizona Game and Fish and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have identified 94 breeding territories, mostly along the Salt, Gila and Verde River drainages, as well as near major reservoirs like Lake Pleasant, Roosevelt Lake and Alamo Lake.
Last year, mated eagles occupied 73 of the known breeding territories, and had near-record production. Game and Fish hasn’t yet released census numbers for the 2023 breeding season, which generally starts in January. The numbers could show whether the bird flu has started to affect the local population. The nest watch program design to protect nesting eagles from disturbance when they have chicks so far hasn’t seen signs of a problem. The wet, lingering winter could also have affected nesting success.
Payson has a treasured population of eagles at Green Valley Park lake, although they appear to be migratory birds rather than nesting pairs.
A nesting pair also remains at Woods Canyon Lake.
In the White Mountains, bald eagles are often seen at Show Low Lake, Luna Lake Crescent Lake, Becker Lake and the Greer Lakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!