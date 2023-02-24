Blue Ridge freshman Erick Galindo capped a 45-1 season by winning the 106-pound title in the Division 4 state wrestling tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Saturday.
He beat Yuma Catholic sophomore Khel Lipumano (63-8) 4-2 with a late takedown.
He trailed 2-1 entering the third period and chose the down position. He tied it up with an early escape. And he clinched the state championship with a takedown in the closing seconds.
“It was 2-0 and I said, ‘bottom’s my specialty’ and got that escape,” Galindo said. “At the very end, I saw him shoot in and I was able to take a shot. I saw my (opportunity) for a wide-open single and took it. He tried to go out of bounds and I pulled him back in, lifted him a little, inside trip and finished the job.”
He pinned Ganado junior Ryan Kee in the first round and pinned Benson freshman Brax Cluff in the second round before things got tight.
Galindo survived his semifinal bout with Morenci senior Matthew Curley with an overtime takedown for a 7-5 sudden-victory. It was a rematch of his 12-9 win over Curley earlier this season.
His only loss was a 7-6 decision early in the season against Winslow sophomore Michael Romero, who finished second at 113.
He had high expectations before stepping onto a high school mat.
“Before the season I was just expecting to get on the (medal stand),” he said. “I didn’t know how good everybody was going to be. Then halfway through the season I got ranked #1 and at that point I said, ‘It’s either #1 or nothing for me.’”
And he’s already thinking of the next year, and the two after that.
“I said in eighth grade, if I don’t win it my freshman year, then I’m going to win it three times and if I win it my freshman year then I’m going to win it four times,” he said. “There’s no other thing for me.”
Blue Ridge coach Colton Merrill said the big wins he started piling up during the season made Galindo believe he could win it all as a ninth grader.
“It’s remarkable,” Merrill said. “The kid has put in a lot of hard work. I could see (last year) in middle school he would grind out through practice, Then he comes to high school and he puts in a lot of time himself and that’s what allows him to get better and compete as a freshman at the high school level.”
The coach pointed to a win over Div. 1 Chandler senior Anthony Rivera in the title match at the Brad Jones Tournament as a turning point.
“At the beginning of the season, I had high expectations for him,” Merrill said. “Winning the Brad Jones against a senior for a big school was a big one. That kind of helped him believe in himself.
“After some of those great wins he had during the season, he started to believe, ‘Hey, maybe I am this good and maybe I can win the state tournament.’”
Morenci won the Division 4 team title with 194.5 points. Mogollon finished fifth with 95, St. Johns eighth with 78, Blue Ridge 19th with 29 and Round Valley tied for 25th with 23 and Alchesay tied for 37th with 5.
Mogollon sophomore Hadley Porter (55-5) finished second at 138, losing 8-0 to Morenci junior Noah Torres (32-3) in the championship match.
Also for the Mustangs, Payson Reidhead (144) placed third and both Keagan Porter (165) and Trextan Reidhead (175) finished fourth.
For St. Johns, JT Richardson (150) and Kyson Price (215) both finished second, while Grant Crosby (138) placed fourth.
Price (34-4) was the defending champion at 215 but came up just short of repeating with a heartbreaking 4-3 loss in the title match to Willcox junior Ed Tingle (55-2).
Richardson, who finished third at 150 a year ago, lost 7-4 to Morenci junior John Provencio (32-3) to finish 54-4.
Round Valley senior Kinnly Colwell (44-10) finished third at 132.
