Blue Ridge Holds the First Annual Frank Girardi Relays Track Meet
In Honor of Frank Girardi, long time Blue Ridge football and track coach.
by Scott Madrid
Coach Rikki Archibeque and the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets track and field team started a new tradition in honor of former coach and player Frank Girardi who passed away last year. The relay meet was held April 18 at Blue Ridge.
The track meet was held in the “relay” format, which is different than a standard track meet. It has many of the same field and running events, but it also incorporates a significant number of relay races that fall outside the normal track meet format. For example, not only do the sprinters get a chance to run in the relay races but you also see the throwers hitting the track to race against other throwers. Distance runners that normally do not compete in some of the sprint relays also had chances to participate.
The relay style of meet is an opportunity during a long track season to give the athletes and teams a chance to compete but “take it easy” on the afternoon.
Proceeds from the meet will be donated to the Frank Girardi Memorial Scholarship Fund. Others teams, coaches, and athletes were encouraged to bring canned food donations for the team’s question to help local families.
Family, friends, and community members turned out in support of Frank and his family. If you got to the meet early enough you were able to watch Gianna Girardi, a sophomore at Blue Ridge and Frank’s daughter, run and win the 1,600-meter race with a time of 6:20.75.
Frank Girardi was a 1995 Blue Ridge High graduate who was a member of a state championship football team, a three-time state wresting champion and he also played baseball and was a state qualifier in track.
Longtime Blue Ridge coach Bob London wrote in the program for the meet: “Frank came back to Blue Ridge as a teacher and coached football and track. He impacted hundreds of kids lives upon his return to his alma mater, striving to instill in each student the concept that the characteristics of loyalty, commitment, and competitiveness are needed in order for someone to succeed. Those who were
fortunate enough to be teammates, fellow teachers, fellow coaches, as well as former students of Frank Girardi need to continue to keep these beliefs in their lives.
“You may never have heard of Frank Girardi, but know that he rarely, if ever, wasted a day or an opportunity. As athletes, you’ve been blessed with the ability to run, jump, and throw. Embrace the opportunities you have been given. Commit to do your best, be a loyal teammate, and always compete!”
