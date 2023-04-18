Playing baseball and having fun.
That’s all Blue Ridge is doing.
“I tell them, ‘we gotta play with some intent, but at the end of the day, it’s a baseball game and we’ve gotta have fun and that’s how good things are gonna happen for us,’” said Yellowjackets coach Bryan White.
They had some fun on Thursday night in Payson, scoring four runs in the fourth without the benefit of a hit to overcome a two-run deficit and beat the Longhorns 5-4 to avenge their only 3A East loss and took another step towards their goal – a region championship.
Well, that’s one of their goals and the only one that matters right now. Win the East and then focus on the state tournament.
Payson beat Blue Ridge 18-8, in Lakeside on March 28. And the Longhorns threatened to do it again when they scored three runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 lead. But the Yellowjackets took advantage of wildness by Payson’s starting pitcher and scored four runs without a hit thanks to six consecutive hitters reaching base via a hit-by-pitch or walk, all with two outs to take a 5-3 lead. Payson answered with one in the bottom of the fourth, but couldn’t do more damage.
For the game, BR had four hits, all singles, but the hitters didn’t see a lot of pitches over the plate as six batters got plunked and the Yellowjackets also drew three walks.
“The bottom of the lineup came through,” White said. “That’s what won us the ballgame.”
With two outs in the fourth, No. 8 hitter Jace Barton was hit by a pitch and No. 9 batter Justin Henderson walked to keep the inning going for the top of the order. Hunter Krause then walked to load the bases and Dustin Rosenthal, Cody Ashcraft and Condit were all hit by pitches. Rosenthal scored the fourth run of the inning on a pitch that got by the catcher.
Ashcraft leads the Jackets in batting (.511), home runs (5), RBI (25) and runs (23). He’s stolen eight bases. Condit is hitting .471 and the speedy Krause is hitting .447 and gets on base at a .672 clip thanks to 26 walks that have helped him steal 13 bases and score 22 runs. Ashcraft (.636), Condit (.550) and Ryan Rooney (.523) also reach base more than half the time they dig into the batter’s box. Noah Chee is batting .377.
Rosenthal started on the mound for Blue Ridge before Condit moved from shortstop to the hill to finish the game. Condit scattered three hits and struck out 10 with no walks in 5 2/3 innings of stellar relief pitching.
Condit is the ace of the staff with a 4-1 record and 2.12 earned run average. Rosenthal is also 4-1 with a 3.87 ERA and leads the team with 29 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings. Condit has fanned 28 in 29 2/3 innings. Chee (3-1, .377 ERA) is also averaging a strikeout an inning with 16 Ks in 16 innings.
It wasn’t the kind of game White wants to see on a nightly basis, but a win is a win.
“We didn’t play a great game tonight,” White said. “You know, Payson, they battle hard. Their record doesn’t show it, but they’re a quality team. They were on the losing end of this one, but they’re a good quality team that battled their butts off tonight.”
The No. 16 (April 14 3A rankings) Yellowjackets dropped a pair of non-region home games on Friday and Saturday to fall to 6-7 overall. They lost 8-6 against Miami, which is No. 2 in 2A, on Friday and 7-5 to Thatcher on Saturday.
But Blue Ridge is 6-1 and first in the region. No. 13 Snowflake is 5-2 and second, a half-game in front of third-place Show Low (4-2).
So, all three teams remained in the 3A East title chase entering the final week.
“We started off a little shaky, but we’re a good team, brotherhood, family and we’re on a roll right now and I’m having a lot of fun with my guys,” said Condit, the only senior starter and one of just two 12th graders on the roster.
The region title is what they’re after before they focus on the state tournament.
“It means so much to us,” Condit said. “We’re grindin’ every day to get that. That’s our goal right now, to win the East.”
They play another non-region game at Chino Valley today (April 18), before closing with three 3A East games at home game against Show Low at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, at Snowflake at 1:30 pm. on Friday back home against Holbrook at 6 p.m. on Monday.
The Lobos are chasing the Yellowjackets for the region title thanks to Blue Ridge’s 5-1 win at home against Snowflake on April 4. Condit pitched six strong innings and Hunter Krause worked a scoreless inning of relief and Dustin Rosenthal had two hits and two RBI to lead the ’Jackets.
White, who is in his fourth season as BR’s head coach, said the Yellowjackets have worked to put themselves in position to challenge for the region title entering the final week of games.
“It’s a product of these kids working hard,” the coach said. “Our guys tonight didn’t get it done as much as we’d like them to, but you know what, all year our team is finding a way to win. We’re learning how to win. We’re continuing to play sound baseball. I don’t think we made an error tonight. That’s how you win games, you throw strikes and you play good defense and hopefully you score a few runs here and there and find a way to get in the win column, and that’s what we did tonight.”
Despite just two seniors, they boast plenty of varsity experience.
“We were young last year and those guys are juniors this year, so we’re finding ways to keep on being successful and take care of business,” the coach said.
The roster also includes: David Simmons (.327 avg., 10 RBI), Jace Barton (.378 OBP), Karson Rosenthal (.385 avg.), Cooper Phillips (.500 avg.), Caleb Mink, Elijah Vital, Justin Henderson and Hunter Martinez.
