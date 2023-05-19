butterfly field trip

Explore a section of the Colonel Devin Trail Saturday, May 20 on a field trip arranged by the Central Arizona Butterfly Association (CAzBA.org). The field trip is limited to 15 people, and a donation of $5 per person to benefit CAzBA is appreciated. If you have questions or RSVP, email trip leader marceline@ermaroni.net

Ye Olde Tavern, 42640 US-180 #191 in Alpine, invites the public for live music from Reconnection Mountain from 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, May 19.

