Ye Olde Tavern events
Ye Olde Tavern, 42640 US-180 #191 in Alpine, invites the public for live music from Reconnection Mountain from 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, May 19.
A farmers' market is from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 20. It’s free to set up; just bring your own table or tent. Set up can begin as early as 8 a.m.
Butterfly lovers’ field trips
Explore a section of the Colonel Devin Trail Saturday, May 20 on a field trip arranged by the Central Arizona Butterfly Association (CAzBA.org), hiking a part of the Arizona Highline Trail in pursuit of colorful butterflies.
Trip leader Marceline VandeWater describes what to expect. "As the temperature rises, the flowers start to bloom higher and higher in elevation. Butterflies follow this nectar flow 'up the trail' and May is a great time to check it out. Nectar plants like penstemon, Kaibab pussytoes, Canada violets, fleabane and dandelion are blooming. Other species of butterflies like to mud-puddle at one of the three seeps we will visit. Yet others, like Arizona sister and satyr comma, are mostly found perched on trees."
Participants should wear sturdy shoes and a hat, bring water, snacks and a sack lunch. A pair of close-focusing binoculars would also be handy. The trail is moderately steep in places, but participants can take their time.
The field trip is limited to 15 people, and a donation of $5 per person to benefit CAzBA is appreciated.
If you have questions or to RSVP, email trip leader marceline@ermaroni.net
Another butterfly field trip is planned for Saturday, June 17 at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, guided by Laura Miller.
RIMROCK shows
RIMROCK will be at the Spur Bar, 3964 E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 19 for The Jam Session.
RIMROCK performs again at Jake's Corner from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 20.
The Billys performances
The Billys will be at the Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St. in Payson. from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, May 19.
The Billys entertain again from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 20 at the Pinewood Tavern, 6112 Hardscrabble Mesa Road in Pine.
The Oxbow Jam Band, featuring The Billys, will host the Jam at the Oxbow, 607 W. Main St., Payson, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.
Music at Lodge at 5600 Saturdays
The Lodge at 5600 in Pine and The Elk Brew Coffee Shop, 4310 N. Hwy. 87 in Pine, have launched a free live music program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, weather permitting.
Local musician Coyote Joe is the featured performer, but other musicians are encouraged to stop by and meet Joe.
Stop in at The Elk Brew for some fantastic coffee, delicious breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads and other goodies.
Sol DeVille
Sol DeVille performs at Macky's Grill, 201 W. Main St. in Payson, from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, May 20.
Cherokee Jack
Cherokee Jack entertains from 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 20 at Midtown Yard, 3870 E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley.
Ukulele Buddies
Strum with Ukulele Buddies at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Rd. It is free to participate and beginners are welcome. Call (406) 291-9255, visit ukulelebuddies.com, or just show up.
Actors and actresses wanted
A Payson non-profit community theater group is looking for actors and actresses for western-style entertainments. Those interested must be over 18 for insurance purposes or have written permission from parent or guardian. If interested, call (602) 925-4772 or email thepaysonposse@gmail.com.
Arts Alliance of the White Mountains hosts Cork and Canvas
The next Cork and Canvas event is from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 26 at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod in Show Low. The event features KT Klassics and is sponsored by Trevor Tinkel – State Farm. Artist of the Month is Paula Winskye.
A donation of $10 at the door is suggested. For more information, visit AAWMAZ.com.
25th Annual Summer Art Show
Art for the summer art show at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod, Show Low, is due Saturday, May 27. Get entry forms and information at the Arts Alliance today at AAWMAZ.com.
Alpine Country Festival
The first of the season’s Alpine Country Festivals is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 at Melody Field on US 180 in Alpine.
Area photographers invited
The Rim Country Camera Club is seeking entries for its 2024 Rim Country Charity Calendar, which focuses on the theme, “Rim Country and Beyond.” The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m., Saturday, June 10. For details email submissions@rimcountrycameraclub.org.
