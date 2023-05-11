Wine with Writers
The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod, Show Low, opens a new event series, Wine with Writers, from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 12. The event provides an opportunity to meet authors, hear readings, enjoy refreshments and chat. There is a $10 donation suggested to participate. The public is welcome.
Studio tour
The 22nd ’Neath the Rim Studio Tour offers a peek behind the scenes of the works of area artists. It is a free self-guided tour of the studios of Rim Country artists. It takes place from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, May 12 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 13. There are nine studios and 22 artists participating, located throughout Payson and Pine. To get a tour map, go to rimcountryartists.org.
Music at Elks
Country Ride plays at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, May 12.
The Billys performances
The Billys play from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, May 12 at the Old County Inn, 3502 N. Hwy. 87, Pine.
The Billys are playing classic rock and country at the Oxbow Saloon, 607 W. Main St., Payson, from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 13.
The group also anchors the Oxbow Jam, 607 W. Main St., Payson, from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 14. A drummer will be sitting in. And because it’s Mother's Day, there will also be a potluck for singers, musicians, music lovers, and all Rim Country residents and visitors who want to enjoy a fun time.
Ye Olde Tavern events
At Ye Olde Tavern, 42640 US-180 #191, Alpine, this weekend’s upcoming events include live music and a Farmers Market.
Shane Zen performs from 7 p.m. to $10 p.m., Friday, May 12. The evening also features $2 select cans and $3 select longnecks while supplies last
A Farmers Market is planned from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 13. It is free to set up; just bring a table or tent. Set-up starts at 8 a.m.
Music at Lodge at 5600 Saturdays
The Lodge at 5600 in Pine and The Elk Brew Coffee Shop, 4310 N. Hwy. 87, Pine, have launched a free live music program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, weather permitting.
Local musician Coyote Joe is the featured performer, but other musicians are encouraged to stop by and meet Joe.
Stop in at The Elk Brew for some fantastic coffee, delicious breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads and other goodies.
Rimrock
Rimrock performs from 7 to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 13 at the Oxbow Saloon, 607 W. Main St., Payson. Listen to classic rock and country.
More Shots
More Shots play classic rock from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 13 at Jakes Corner.
Iris open house
Rim Country seems to have the perfect climate for irises; just about every garden has some. Barbara Walls of Pine has a passion for irises and hopes to find more iris lovers when she opens her house from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, May 13 for a public viewing of the spectacular blooms this year. To reach out and reserve a spot for a tour, please message Walls over her Elk Path Irises Facebook page, or by email at ElkPathIrises@gmail.com.
Special Mother’s Day concerts
Jazz
Allen Ames brings jazz and more at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson.
Other members of the group include, Beth Lederman, piano; Mike King, string bass; Gerry Reynolds, drums; and John Hesterman, vocalist.
The performance is free, but reservations are recommended. Contact gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com. Doors open at 1:45 p.m.
Classics
Angeline Ng with her family and friends offer a concert with piano and cello music by composers such as Bach, Vivaldi, Caccini, Haydn, Chopin, Piazzolla, and Kanno.
The concert is at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 14 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. A love offering will be received.
Quilt show entries due May 15
The Strawberry Patchers’ 25th annual Quilt Show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10 at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center, 3886 N. Hwy., 87 in Pine.
Admission is $5 per person. There's also a drawing for a lap quilt; to participate, donate a canned food item.
Entries for the show must be received by May 15, 2023.
For further information and entry forms, visit strawberrypatchers.com or phone Margie Brakefield at (928) 587-2133, Ingrid DeCook at (714) 423-6308 or Jane Sullivan at (480) 540-3972.
Ukulele Buddies
Strum with Ukulele Buddies at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Rd. It is free to participate and beginners are welcome. Call (406) 291-9255, visit ukulelebuddies.com, or just show up.
Glass wind chime workshop
The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod Rd. in Show Low, presents a Glass wind chime workshop with Peggy Donathan from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 20. The cost is $38 in advance. Payment can be given the AAWM or sent to Donathan Studio Glass, 4220 Buckskin Lane, Show Low, 85901 or use a credit card via PAYPAL to pdonathan@ymail.com. For more information, contact Donathan at (562) 964-4841.
