Learn how to take shots at a zoo when the Rim Country Camera Club meets at 5 p.m., Wednesday, March 15 at the Payson Public Library large meeting room, 328 N. McLane Road. All are welcome.
Enjoy refreshments and socialize at 5 p.m.; hear from member Diane Green at 5:15 p.m.; and listen to guest speaker, Vanessa Glady at 5:45 p.m.
Member Diane Green shows images from extensive camping excursions through Alaska.
Guest speaker Vanessa Glady’s program is on Taking Great Photos at the Zoo.
Taking great photos of animals at a zoo may require time and thought, she says. This class will guide participants in how to complete a zoo trip with fun photos.
Glady was born and raised in Scottsdale. Her mother always loved the Phoenix Zoo, so Vanessa grew up helping her mother push a stroller up the great hill from the Children’s Trail to the rest of the zoo – Glady has four siblings.
She continued the tradition by trying to make sure her children and grandchildren have a healthy respect for the Southwest and all animals. After retiring from the airline industry, taking photos to record adventures seemed to go hand in hand with working part-time at the zoo, along with volunteering at South Mountain Park.
The Rim Country Camera Club welcomes all photography enthusiasts at its gatherings. Anyone is invited to join the club to receive additional educational and fun opportunities. For more information, click on the club’s website at rimcountrycameraclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!