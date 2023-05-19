rodeo event
Come out to the Payson Event Center on S. Hwy. 87 tonight, Friday, May 19 or tomorrow night, Saturday, May 20 for some great action at the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo. Gates open at 5 p.m. The performance starts at 7 p.m.

 Keith Morris

The Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 celebrates old west traditions and exciting competition at the Payson Event Center.

During its earliest years, Payson's Spring Rodeo was part of the National Old-Timers Rodeo Association, now known as the Senior Pro Rodeo Tour. In 1987, it became the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo to honor the memory of the Payson native who died in 1987.

