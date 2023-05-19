Come out to the Payson Event Center on S. Hwy. 87 tonight, Friday, May 19 or tomorrow night, Saturday, May 20 for some great action at the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo. Gates open at 5 p.m. The performance starts at 7 p.m.
The Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 celebrates old west traditions and exciting competition at the Payson Event Center.
During its earliest years, Payson's Spring Rodeo was part of the National Old-Timers Rodeo Association, now known as the Senior Pro Rodeo Tour. In 1987, it became the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo to honor the memory of the Payson native who died in 1987.
Hardt was a well-known roper. He was recognized throughout the Southwest for his bull riding and roping talents. His rodeo career began in 1962 at the World's Oldest Continuous Rodeo in Payson. Hardt rode bulls for about 20 years. During the last 10 years of his participation in rodeo, he became a well-established roper as well.
Presented by the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee, this memorial event benefits local youth with educational and athletic scholarships.
The competition includes women’s barrel racing and breakaway roping; the roughstock events of bareback riding, bull riding and saddle bronc riding; and the timed events of barrel racing, breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping.
On Friday, May 19, gates open at 5 p.m. with the wrangler Bucking for Cancer performance (formerly Tough Enough to Wear Pink) competition at 7 p.m. Wear pink shirts to support breast cancer awareness. Proceeds to benefit local breast cancer awareness programs.
On Saturday, May 20, gates open at 5 p.m. with the competition at 7 p.m. This is a special patriot performance and active military receive free admission.
The Cowboy Channel will live stream both Friday and Saturday nights.
Regular admission is $20 for those 13 and older; $10 for those 7 to 12; and free for those under 7.
Tickets are subject to availability and may not be available for sale at the gate.
Parking is $10 cash per vehicle payable upon entry to the Payson Event Center. Parking is limited and subject to availability. Overflow parking is available across the highway at the Casino. Drop off for handicap is available.
