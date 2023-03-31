divas3

Divas 3 will perform April 10 at 7 p.m. at the Payson High School auditorium.

 Live on Stage photo

The Tonto Community Concert Association’s final performance of its 2022-2023 season features a celebration of the biggest hits by the greatest divas in pop music history by Divas 3 at 7 p.m., Monday, April 10.

The performance is at the Payson High School auditorium.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.