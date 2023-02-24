Someone somewhere in the world has designated just about every day of the year to celebrate someone or something.
Today, Friday, Feb. 24 is National Tortilla Chip Day and World Bartender Day. Consequence or not, Wednesday, Feb. 22 was National Margarita Day.
So, for the 260 Connection we have pulled together a list of the places in the Rim Country and White Mountains to get the best margaritas and give a nod to the bartenders that prepare them. Also included are six recipes for homemade margaritas from A Taste of Home. Added to that is information from another favorite publication (and TV show) America’s Test Kitchen about the best bagged tortilla chips, followed by recipes on making homemade tortilla chips by frying, baking or in the microwave.
A bartender is one of the world’s oldest professions. National Bartender Day is an opportunity to celebrate a favorite mixologist or the bartender down the street. Since the focus is on margaritas, here are the various places to get the best margaritas in the Rim Country and White Mountains:
• El Rancho, 200 S. Beeline, Payson – the best margaritas, especially the prickly pear margarita, according to one fan.
• El Rodeo Restaurant & Cantina, 404 E. Hwy. 260, Payson – the best margarita I have ever drunk; the frozen margarita is amazing; margaritas on point.
• La Sierra, 800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson – great margarita; awesome margarita.
• From the White Mountain Independent’s Best Of 2022 Awards – Los Corrales, 49 W. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low; with readers also acknowledging El Charro Beer and Licano’s.
National Margarita Day
Known to be the most common tequila-based cocktail served in the United States, the margarita is a cocktail that consists of tequila, triple sec and lime or lemon juice. A key ingredient is the freshly squeezed lime juice. In the United States, the most common lime is the thick-skinned Persian lime. When margaritas are made with lemons, they have a much softer taste.
About the margarita
The classic margarita cocktail has been one of the most popular cocktails in America for years and still remains on top. While there are many variations, the traditional recipe consists of tequila, triple sec and lime juice.
The following are the top five recipes for homemade margaritas from Taste of Home, plus one.
Classic Margarita
A classic margarita recipe doesn’t need anything other than tequila, triple sec and fresh lime juice. When you’re making the cocktail, make sure you squeeze the limes correctly for the ultimate freshness.
Ingredients
1 lime wedge
Coarse sea salt, optional
1-1/2 ounces blanco tequila
1 ounce triple sec
1/2 ounce freshly-squeezed lime juice
Directions
Moisten rim of 1 cocktail glass with lime wedge. If desired, sprinkle salt on a plate; dip rim in salt. Fill glass with ice.
In an empty cocktail shaker, combine tequila, triple sec and lime juice. Fill with ice; cover and shake until frost forms on the outside of the shaker, 15-20 seconds. Strain into prepared glass. Garnish with lime wedge.
Cerveza Margaritas
Ingredients
1, 12-ounce can lemon-lime soda, chilled
1, 12-ounce bottle beer
1, 12-ounce can frozen limeade concentrate, thawed
3/4 cup tequila
Optional: Lime slices and kosher salt
Crushed ice
Directions
In a pitcher, combine liquid ingredients. If desired, moisten rims of 5 margarita or cocktail glasses with lime slices. Sprinkle salt on a plate; dip rims in salt. Serve over crushed ice in prepared glasses with additional lime slices.
Texas Red River Margaritas
Ingredients
4 ounces tequila
2 jalapeno peppers, quartered and seeded
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon coarse sugar
1 cup ruby red grapefruit juice
1/2 cup simple syrup
Directions
Place tequila and jalapenos in a small bowl. Let stand 2-3 hours.
Using water, moisten the rims of four margarita or cocktail glasses. Mix salt and sugar on a plate; hold each glass upside down and dip rim into salt mixture. Set aside. Discard remaining salt mixture on plate.
Strain tequila into a small bowl, discarding jalapenos. Stir in grapefruit juice and simple syrup. Serve in prepared glasses over ice.
Amaretto Margarita
An amaretto margarita adds a touch of Italian flair to the classic lime drink.
Ingredients
1 lime wedge
Coarse sea salt, optional
1-1/2 ounces blanco tequila
1 ounce triple sec
1/2 ounce freshly-squeezed lime juice
1/2 ounce amaretto
Maraschino cherries, optional
Directions
Moisten rim of 1 cocktail glass with lime wedge. If desired, sprinkle salt on a plate; dip rim in salt. Fill glass with ice.
In an empty cocktail shaker, combine tequila, triple sec, lime juice and amaretto. Fill with ice; cover and shake until frost forms on the outside of the shaker, 15-20 seconds. Strain into prepared glass. Garnish with lime wedge and, if desired, cherries.
Frozen Sriracha-Mango
MargaritaThe sweetness of the fruit helps offset the spiciness of the Sriracha, giving this mango margarita a unique and fun twist.
Ingredients
1 lime wedge
Coarse sea salt, optional
1-1/2 ounces blanco tequila
1 ounce mango nectar
1/2 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice
1/2 teaspoon Sriracha chili sauce
1 cup frozen mango chunks
Sliced peeled mango, optional
Directions
Moisten rim of 1 cocktail glass with lime wedge. If desired, sprinkle salt on a plate; dip rim in salt.
Place tequila, mango nectar, lime juice, Sriracha and frozen mango in a blender; cover and process until smooth. Pour into prepared glass. Garnish with lime wedge and, if desired, sliced mango.
The following is No. 20 on the Taste of Home list of top 20 homemade margaritas, but since I like cranberry juice and it makes a pretty drink, I decided to include it.
Cranberry Pomegranate Margaritas
Ingredients
4-1/2 cups diet lemon-lime soda, chilled
1-1/2 cups tequila
1-1/2 cups cranberry juice, chilled
1-1/2 cups pomegranate juice, chilled
Pomegranate seeds and frozen cranberries, optional
Directions
In a pitcher, combine the soda, tequila and juices. Serve in chilled glasses. Garnish with pomegranate and cranberries if desired.
National Tortilla Chip Day
Tortilla chips are used in many different ways. National Tortilla Chip Day celebrates this versatile food that can be used to scoop dips, be topped with cheese for nachos and even be part of desserts.
According to America’s Test Kitchen, Americans love salty snacks, so it’s no surprise that tortilla chips are the second most popular salty snack food in the nation – right behind potato chips.
Tortilla chips were first popularized in the United States in the 1940s by a Mexican American woman named Rebecca Webb Carranza who ran a Los Angeles tortilla shop. She cut up and fried some misshapen corn tortillas instead of discarding them – and they were an instant success
We love tortilla chips with salsa and dips, for layering in nachos and casseroles, for topping bowls of chili, as a binder in black bean burgers — and maybe most of all, just for eating out of hand.
America’s Test Kitchen’s top chip was Tostitos Original Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips. Its large, crispy, well-seasoned triangles tasted good with salsa, but also on their own and stood up well to thick guacamole. Its testers also loved Tortiyahs! Superior Dipping Chips Restaurant Style Sea Salt, which were called light, airy, and crisp, with especially appealing toasty corn flavor.
How to Make Homemade
Tortilla Chipsby Elise Bauer for simplyrecipes.com
No need to buy fancy tortillas at the supermarket. Corn tortillas are best because of their flavor. Buy a standard corn tortilla for the best results.
Ingredients
About 3/4 to 1 cup extra virgin olive oil, peanut oil, canola oil, or vegetable oil (more or less depending on how many chips you are making)
Corn tortillas (each tortilla will make 6 chips)
Kosher salt (or other coarse salt), to taste
Fried Tortilla Chips
Dry the tortillas – The tortilla chips will fry better if they are a bit dried out first. Either leave the whole tortillas out overnight, exposed to air so they are stale the next day, or dry them out a bit in the oven or microwave. To dry them in the oven: lay them out in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 5 minutes or 200 degrees for 10 minutes. Or lay them out in a single layer (working in batches) on a paper towel in a microwave oven and microwave them for 20 to 60 seconds, depending on how strong your microwave is and how many tortillas you are drying. You don’t want them crisp at this point, just as dry as they would be if you left them out overnight.
Cut each tortilla into 6 triangle shaped wedges.
Heat the oil in the pan. Pour oil into a medium skillet to a depth of 1/8 to 1/4 inch. (Make sure you are working with a completely dry pan or the oil will sputter as it heats.)
Heat the oil on medium high heat until a small piece of tortilla placed in the oil sizzles, about 350°F. (This is where an infrared thermometer comes in handy!) If a small tester piece of tortilla browns too quickly, the oil is too hot. Remove the pan from heat to let the oil cool a bit before continuing.
Place a paper towel on a large plate and have several other paper towels ready. Place a handful of tortilla triangles into the hot oil, in a single layer.
Use metal tongs, a metal slotted spoon, or long wooden chopsticks to distribute the tortilla triangles. Be sure they aren’t overlapping and that all sides get coated with oil.
Fry for about 2 minutes until the chips just begin to lightly brown and get firm, and are no longer pliable.
Move the chips to a paper-towel-lined plate:
Use the tongs, a slotted spoon, or wooden chopsticks, remove the chips from the oil to the paper-towel-lined plate.
Sprinkle with salt.
Place another paper towel over the top of the chips to be ready for the next batch.
As soon as you put the tortilla triangles into the hot oil, because you are working with such a small volume of oil, the oil temperature will lower. You can compensate for this by increasing the heat to high. As soon as the chips begin to color, reduce the heat to low, so the oil doesn’t overheat in between batches.
Continue to cook the chips, working in batches, placing the freshly fried chips over a new layer of paper towel each time, and sprinkling with salt.
When the chips are all fried, pat any excess oil from them with a fresh paper towel, and eat! These chips are best eaten when warm and freshly made.
Baked Tortilla ChipsPreheat the oven to 350 degrees.
While the oven preheats, cut the tortillas into wedges.
Place on a baking sheet: Spread the tortilla wedges out on a baking sheet in a single layer.
Bake the tortilla wedges for about 6 minutes, then use tongs to turn the wedges over.
Sprinkle with a little salt, and bake for another 6 to 9 minutes, until they are just beginning to color. Remove from the oven and let cool. Sprinkle with more salt to serve.
Microwaved Tortilla Chips
Cut the tortillas into wedges.
Use a paper towel to line the bottom of the microwave.
Working in batches if necessary, spread the tortilla wedges over the paper towel in a single layer, with an inch or so between the wedges. Microwave until the tortilla chips are crispy, but not burnt.
The time will vary depending on the strength of your microwave and how many tortillas you are cooking. In our microwave, it’s about a little less than 1 minute per tortilla. But start at half of that and add time as needed.
Sprinkle with salt to serve.
