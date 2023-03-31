His peers voted Adam Poston 2A North Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
And the recognition is fitting as Poston led Round Valley to a 14-0 record in region play and their second North championship in two years as head coach.
But he’ll point to the talent on the roster and their willingness to commit to what he and his staff were preaching as the main reason for the Elks’ success.
And a look at the all-region team shows the talent with five players making the first or second team.
The Elks were led on and off the floor by junior point guard Ryker Marble. Marble was voted 2A North Offensive Player of the Year. In addition to making the all-region first team, Marble was also honorable mention all-state in 2A.
Poston said Ryker is the leader of the team with the “responsibility to handle pressure” while running the offense. And Poston felt Marble developed his game by “leaps and bounds” from his sophomore campaign. He is one of the “most naturally gifted athletes I have coached,” Poston said.
Junior Brett Jordan joins Marble on the all-region first team. Jordan has played side by side with Marble for several years yet his responsibilities are much different. Usually you could find Jordan matched up against the best offensive player of the opposing team. Poston said Brett was his “best defender” on the team, and on offense he had the most reliable outside shot with an ability to drive to the basket.
Treyson Merrill, AJ Dozier, and Cason Williams received second team accolades.
Poston reflected that Merrill was a “great rebounder and scorer” and was willing to take on any challenge he faced on the court. Dozier, a junior, added much needed size to the team and his size allowed him to be a dominant inside force and “leading” shot blocker on the team. He has the potential to be a team leader next year. Williams returned to the floor after suffering an injury in the previous year. Poston shared that Williams was the “source of energy” for the team and a tremendously hard worker. Poston felt at times when the team was not giving a full effort on the floor Williams was the one to lead out to pick up the effort.
Holden Bigelow and Brody Ziegler picked up honorable mentions as well for the Elks. Bigelow was considered by Poston to be a leader of this team. He was the most “coachable” player and understood what was being asked of him, even when others on the team did not. Ziegler was another burst of energy on the floor for the Elks and Poston attributes wins in several games during the year to the “defense and energy” that Ziegler brought to the floor.
Despite the Elks exiting the state tournament sooner than they would prefer, it is obvious the team has made progress.
According to Cass Pond, Round Valley’s junior varsity coach, Poston deserves the coach of the year award. Pond felt that the team worked as a “brotherhood to achieve their goal.” Poston dedicated a lot of “time and effort” to support and help the students athletes succeed.
“Every decision he makes is about the athlete which makes for a great coach,” Pond said.
