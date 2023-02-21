BKB SL-SF Easton Butler rebound Thomas Ellsworth Mark Drouillet
Buy Now

Snowflake's Easton Butler battles Show Low's Thomas Ellsworth for a rebound as Show Low's Mark Drouillet looks on during Snowflake's 3A state tournament victory at Snowflake on Thursday, Feb. 16.

 Keith Morris/Independent

Snowflake’s boys basketball team opened 3A state tournament play with a big win in front of a large crowd against visiting rival Show Low on Thursday.

But the hope for a deep state tournament run ended with a second-round loss at the #7 Ironwood American Leadership Academy Warriors on Saturday night.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.