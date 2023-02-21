Snowflake’s boys basketball team opened 3A state tournament play with a big win in front of a large crowd against visiting rival Show Low on Thursday.
But the hope for a deep state tournament run ended with a second-round loss at the #7 Ironwood American Leadership Academy Warriors on Saturday night.
The #10 Lobos (20-6) looked capable of making a tournament run in front of an estimated 450 spectators when they beat #23 Show Low 69-43.
A team loaded with seniors — eight of them —seemed ready to go into the Ironwood ALA gym and either beat the Warriors or make them earn a trip to the quarterfinals. They couldn’t get the win, but the Lobos battled in a 56-44 defeat.
The Lobos pride themselves on their defense.
And they played it against Show Low.
Show Low jumped out to an 8-2 lead midway through the first quarter but Snowflake put the clamps on the Cougars’ offense over the next 20 minutes then closed out a 69-43 victory. Snowflake’s third win over Show Low this season propelled the Lobos into the second-round contest at Ironwood ALA.
Snowflake outscored the Cougars 12-7 the rest of the first quarter to cut its deficit to one point, 15-14. The Lobos held their 3A East rival to 14 total points in the middle quarters, taking a 30-24 halftime lead and carrying a 42-29 advantage into the final quarter after outscoring the visitors 12-5 in the third period. And everything seemed to fall the Lobos’ way in a 27-14 fourth quarter.
Tyler Clare led four Lobos scoring in double figures with 13 points to lead a balanced offense featuring a trio of players with 12 points.
Clare scored seven points in the final quarter, teaming up with Easton Butler for back-to-back treys that sent the home fans into a frenzy. Butler came off the bench to score a dozen on four of his team’s seven three-point field goals.
“Easton gave us a spark,” Joe Clare said.
Bradden Lewis added 12 points, including a pair of treys, as did Matt Brimhall.
Cooper Dewitt chipped in eight points for the Lobos.
Although he would have loved to see his boys reach the Tuesday, Feb. 21 quarterfinals at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, the Show Low game was the kind of performance Joe Clare has been hoping to see.
“I loved our unselfishness,” the coach said. “I loved our passion. We shot the ball finally — one of the first times this year. And we’ve been waiting for it — all of our guys clicking and we did that tonight. And the defense was just spot on.”
The Lobos were coming off a home-court loss to Holbrook that decided the 3A East Region championship. The teams were tied for first entering the final game. As much as it hurt to watch the Roadrunners walk away with the region championship, the Lobos were hoping that loss might have set them up for a state tournament run. It certainly helped them focus heading into round one.
“We always learn more from our losses than we do our wins,” Lewis said. “So, even tough it sucked for us to lose, it was good for us. It helped point out or weaknesses so we could get better and we were able to win this game and we’re striving for a state championship, so we’re on that way, but we’ve got to keep working because we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Lewis helped the Lobos tighten up defensively after the first few minutes against the Cougars.
“We’re a defensive team, so if our defense is clicking that means we can start doing something on offense,” the 6-foot senior guard said. “So, our defense led to our offensive points. The main difference was we were in control during the second half more than in the first.”
Coach Clare said Thursday’s performance just put the Lobos in position to try to do it again.
“Our boys have a goal in mind and that’s to hoist one of these banners in the gym,” he said pointing to the rafters, “and you gotta win all your playoff games to do that.”
Mark Drouillett, Luke Morrow and Preston Power scored 11 points apiece for Show Low, which had eight players score, but nobody else with more than two. The Cougars finished 12-18 according to MaxPreps.com.
Snowflake also beat Show Low 55-40 at Show Low on Jan. 20 and 54-41 at Snowflake on Feb. 3.
