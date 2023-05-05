Ukulele Buddies
Strum with Ukulele Buddies at 10 a.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 328 N. McLane Rd. It is free to participate and beginners are welcome. Call 406-291-9255, visit ukulelebuddies.com, or just show up.
Classic rock and country at Legion Hall
Tricia Henning plays classic rock and country at the American Legion, 709 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, in the lounge for members, Friday, May 5.
Spur Bar
RIMROCK hosts The Jam at the Spur Bar, 3964 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, May 5.
Sol DeVille
Sol DeVille plays at the Fairways Dining at the Payson Golf Course, 1504 W. Country Club Dr., Payson, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, May 5.
It performs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, May 6 at the Pinewood Tavern, 6112 W. Hardscrabble Mesa Rd., Pine.
Sol DeVille plays outside at Jake's Corner, if the weather allows, starting at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 7.
Macky's Grill
Macky's Grill, 201 W. Main St., Ste. J, Payson,
hosts More Shots from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, May 5.
Annual Plant Sale
The High Country Garden Club hosts its Annual Plant Sale from 7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 6 in the Bashas’/Big Lots parking lot on E. Hwy. 260 in Payson.
Payson Wildlife Festival
The free 23rd Annual Payson Wildlife Fair is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 6 at Green Valley Park. There are activities for the whole family, including fishing, learning fly tying and getting up close with reptiles and more.
There will be informational booths from many local and state organizations, an archery range to test your accuracy, and games with door prizes for the kids.
The event is designed to celebrate Arizona’s great outdoors and emphasize the importance of conserving the state’s diverse wildlife.
Green Valley Lake will receive nearly double its normal stocking of trout in preparation for the event. No fishing license is required for festival attendees, and equipment and bait are provided at the free fishing booth at the fair.
The Payson Wildlife Festival is a cooperative effort between the Arizona Game and Fish Department, USDA Forest Service, Mogollon Sporting Association and Payson Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information contact the Parks, Recreation & Tourism, 928-472-5110.
Music at Lodge at 5600 Saturdays
The Lodge at 5600 in Pine and The Elk Brew Coffee Shop, 4310 N. Hwy. 87, Pine, have launched a free live music program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, weather permitting.
Local musician Coyote Joe is the featured performer, but other musicians are encouraged to stop by and meet Joe.
Stop in at The Elk Brew for some fantastic coffee, delicious breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads and other goodies.
The Billys
The Billys are at the Oxbow, 607 W Main St, Payson, from 6:30 p.m. to 9: 30 p.m., Saturday, May 6.
The Billys’ Oxbow Jam Session is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 7.
Rowdy Johnson performs
Rowdy Johnson performs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday, May 7 at The House, 1191 E. Hall, Show Low.
Johnson is an American Outlaw Country Music Singer/Songwriter and Entertainer steeped in tradition and authenticity.
Arts marketing
Dawn Yengich presents a program on marketing to the Rim Country Arts group at 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 9.
Yengich moved from Colorado in early 2022 to Flagstaff to follow a career in non-profit health care marketing and public relations.
She has a designer’s aesthetic and has a Master of Business in marketing strategies and pursues continuing education often to keep up with marketing trends and methods.
EAC-Payson Spring Concert
Eastern Arizona College Payson Campus invites area residents to its Spring Concert Band and Jazz Ensemble performance at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 9 at the Mt. Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, in Payson. Admission is free.
Paint & Sip
David Brown is the instructor at the next Paint & Sip event at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 10 at 251 N. Penrod, Show Low. The cost is $32 per person, with all materials provided and participants bringing their own snacks and beverages. Reserve a spot at www.AAWMAZ.com.
Wine with Writers
The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 N. Penrod, Show Low, opens a new event series, Wine with Writers from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, May 12. The event provides an opportunity to meet authors, hear readings, enjoy refreshments and chat. There is a $10 donation suggested to participate. The public is welcome.
Jazz for Mothers' Day
A special concert is planned by the Allen Ames Quartet at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 14 at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson.
Doors open at 1:45 p.m. The performance is free. Send RSVPs to gerry-reynolds@hotmail.com. The concert features violinist Allen Ames with Beth Lederman on piano, Mike King on upright bass, Gerry Reynolds on drums and John Hesterman, who will be a guest vocalist.
Quilt show entries due May 15
The Strawberry Patchers’ 25th annual Quilt Show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, June 9 and 10 at the Pine-Strawberry Community Center, 3886 N. Hwy., 87 in Pine.
Admission is $5 per person. There's also a drawing for a lap quilt; to participate, donate a canned food item.
Entries for the show must be received by May 15, 2023.
For further information and entry forms, visit strawberrypatchers.com or phone Margie Brakefield at (928) 587-2133, Ingrid DeCook at (714) 423-6308 or Jane Sullivan at (480) 540-3972.
.
