When one thinks of Rim Country history, images of rodeos and ranchers probably come to mind. I certainly would have never imagined cold-war era experiments conducted by the US Department of Energy. So, when I learned of a long defunct seismic bunker hidden in plain sight between Payson and Star Valley, I had to see it for myself.
My wife and I had hiked most treads on the Payson Area Trail System, but we had only ever entered the Houston-Mesa Loop from the Star Valley side. Even then, we had never completed the entire loop. Usually, we would take an hour or so to follow the trail as an out and back, letting our dogs air out as we stretched our legs and took in the sights.
After learning of this seldom mentioned site, I decided to try the loop from the Chaparral Pines entrance. It was my understanding the hike from there to the vault would be short and relatively easy.
It was the early afternoon when we turned north off Highway 260 at Chaparral Pines Drive and followed it to its end. We parked at the cul-de-sac, entered the gate, and walked the short public access path leading to the loop. We hadn’t brought firm directions to the bunker, but I had assumed it would be easy enough to find once we were there. After all, it was said to be directly off the trail. Stopping for a moment, we checked our GPS for any flagged landmarks. Its loaded maps often mark points of interest, but in this case, it didn’t seem helpful.
Fortunately, a group of hikers arrived as we were questioning which way to turn. While they petted our dogs, I asked whether they had seen the bunker. They pointed south, indicating where to turn.
Following their directions, we continued moving. The hike was easy at first, gradually ascending and descending through the forest with sandy tread beneath our feet. To the side of the trail were occasional rusted cans embedded in the earth, artifacts of the facility, weathered sensors once used to measure seismic activity. They proved as evidence we were close. With every turn in the trail, we wondered when the bunker would emerge around the corner. It couldn’t be far now.
Monitoring our GPS, we eventually realized we had walked half the loop, passing the point of no return. This would be our first time hiking the full 4.5 miles, but we were determined.
Eventually, we found it close to where we started. One wrong turn near the trailhead had sent us off course, but when we arrived, I felt accomplished.
From the mid-1960s to the early 1970s, they constructed seven observatories as part of the VELA UNIFORM Program. This 1,100 square foot bunker was only a portion of their largest facility. Built directly into a granite cliff, the Arizona location was perfect for keeping ambient noise to a minimum, as it was designed to measure seismic activity from nuclear explosions. When experiments were conducted in Nevada and New Mexico, the Tonto Forest Seismological Observatory (TFSO) would study their unique signatures. The goal was to learn the differences between underground nuclear tests and earthquakes.
Today, the concrete walls of the site are covered with graffiti, empty spray paint bottles littering its entrance. Inside, the dark vault is filled with trash. It was disappointing to find this rare remnant of American history forgotten to vandals.
Still, I was glad to have seen it. Its foundation was solid. The fact it’s there at all reminded me that Rim Country’s history was varied and rich. Sure, we had cowboys and the Pony Express, but we were also a place our government trusted with the development of American defense systems. I believe we should be proud of that, too.
For a direct hike to the bunker, follow the trail from the end of Chaparral Pines Drive to the loop, then turn right. At the first fork, continue right. When the loop divides at the second fork, signs will point both north and south. Follow the trail south for another quarter mile, and it can’t be missed. This route out and back is an easy 2.5 total miles. With some extra ambition, it would be little fuss to pack a trash bag out.
Of course, one can also take the long way. Sometimes that’s the path to the greatest adventure!
