BKG SF-ALCH Jazlyn Nosie Shot Alivia Schneider
Buy Now

Alchesay’s Jazlyn Nosie drives in for a shot as Snowflake’s Alivia Schneider defends during the Falcons’ quarterfinal win on Monday. Also pictured are Alchesay’s Kamryn Nachu (15) and Snowflake’s Kadee Penrod (4).

 Keith Morris

With a trio of starters among seven seniors on the roster, Alchesay figured to mount a bid for another title after winning a girls basketball state championship last season.

And the Falcons certainly have.

Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.