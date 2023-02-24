With a trio of starters among seven seniors on the roster, Alchesay figured to mount a bid for another title after winning a girls basketball state championship last season.
And the Falcons certainly have.
No. 8 Alchesay beat #16 Snowflake 48-32 in the quarterfinals at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Monday to advance to the 3A semifinals where the Falcons (22-11) get a fourth game this season against #5 Window Rock at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
“It’s going to be a whale of a ball game,” said Alchesay coach Rick Sanchez.
Three of the four remaining teams come from the 3A North. The North produced five of the eight quarterfinal teams. Window Rock (24-6) eliminated region rival #13 Tuba City 53-30 in the first of four quarterfinal games. Window Rock finished second in the 3A North with a 10-4 record.
The Fighting Scouts swept their two region games with Alchesay, surviving a 45-44 thriller on Dec. 22 and winning 52-37 at Whiteriver on Jan. 6. But the Falcons beat Window Rock in a 44-43 nail-biter in the 3A North Tournament Semifinals at Fort Defiance on Feb. 10.
That was Window Rock’s only loss in its last nine games.
The Fighting Scouts are 19-2 in their last 21 games, with one of the losses to the Falcons and the other on Jan. 21 against #2 Monument Valley (22-7), the 3A North champ that saw its season end with an upset loss to #10 Chinle (20-10) on Monday.
The Falcons have reached the semifinals despite finishing sixth among the seven teams in the 3A North regular season at 3-9. But they got the big region tournament win before losing to Monument Valley in the region championship game and have survived the gauntlet that a season of games against North opponents presents.
And they’re all the better for those experiences.
“We give glory to God and we thank him that he allows us to continue to win,” Sanchez said. “But the girls are playing hard and when we play hard and smart together, we’re tough.”
Snowflake earned the right to face Alchesay after shocking #1 Gilbert Christian 45-40 on Friday, Feb. 17 in Gilbert.
The Lobos battled the Falcons in a back-and-forth first half. Alchesay led 12-7 after eight minutes but Snowflake (16-13) trailed by just two points, 24-22, at intermission thanks to a 15-12 second-quarter advantage.
But the Falcons held the Lobos to 10 points over the final 16 minutes, outscoring them 10-5 in the third quarter and 14-5 in the fourth to win by 16.
Alchesay took a 28-27 lead on a free throw with 3:16 left in the third quarter and added to the lead from there.
Jazlyn Nosie scored 18 points to pace the Alchesay offense. Jaylyn Nashio added 11 points and Jenieth Sanchez chipped in eight points.
Coach Sanchez isn’t surprised his team is back in the semifinals after leading the Falcons to two titles in the previous three seasons they participated in. They won the 2A title in 2019 and didn’t play because of COVID-19 in 2021 before returning to win it all again last season.
“Hey, I believe that we’re gonna just reload (every year),” he said. “There’s a lot of good players in Whiteriver. Girls sitting on the bench, I could put them in at any time. I really believe that.
“They know how to play ball, they work hard, they understand the game and they’re willing to listen and we have a wonderful sixth man that carries us a lot.”
That sixth man was evident as the Falcons faithful packed the arena and roared their approval often in the Snowflake game.
For Snowflake, which was looking to return to the championship game for the second time in three years, Alivia Schneider scored 13 points and Kadee Penrod 10 points. But only five Lobos scored, with Kinzel Brogan adding five points and two others two each.
Penrod is Snowflake’s lone senior listed in Monday’s scorebook.
“Coach (Mike) Brogan has a wonderful team at Snowflake,” Sanchez said. “They’re going to come back next year. They got a bunch of young kids.”
If the Falcons get past Window Rock, they’ll face the winner of the other semifinal between #6 Show Low and #10 Chinle in the final at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Falcons split a pair of 3A North games with Chinle, winning 47-43 in Whiteriver on Jan. 19 and losing 51-47 at Chinle on Jan. 26. Alchesay beat Chinle in overtime in the state championship game a year ago.
The Falcons haven’t faced Show Low. But they’re ready for anybody should they get past the Fighting Scouts.
