The tenth in the Fast and Furious franchise, "Fast X," is a vengeance story. Dante Reyes, the son of the late Herman Reyes, seeks the utter destruction of Dom Toretto, his family and his crew. He blames Dom and his bunch, accurately, for his dad's death and his family's impoverishment. He wants them to suffer before they die at his hands.
The producers picked Jason Momoa ("Aquaman") to play the demented but determined Dante Reyes. Momoa discards his usual amiability and stoicism for a welcome liveliness. He throws himself into the role.
Beside the criminal opponent, the Torettos must also face the ire of the very agency that employs them. The face of the un-named agency is Agent Ames, the successor to Mr. Nobody (a title, not a name). Alan Ritchson, who is in the currently running series "Reacher," plays Ames. With Ritchson and Momoa both against them, you would think the Toretto group was doomed.
The action swings from Rome (ticking time bomb) to a secret prison in Antarctica to Los Angeles, London and back to Portugal, with time for a car race in Brazil. But fans know the plot is only a way to set up spectacular action sequences.
French director Louis Leterrier ("Transporter," "Transporter 2," "Now You See Me") has charge of the project. The producers have already lined up Leterrier for the next film in the series.
To those of you who do not take the Fast and Furious films seriously, I would point out that cast members Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Charlize Theron, and Brie Larson all have earned Academy Awards.
Also playing are Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, rappers Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris, ex-professional wrestler John Cena, Scott Eastwood (as Little Nobody, a government agent), Jason Statham and Jordana Brewster. Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel return to their spots in the Toretto family.
Fans enjoy these films for the nonstop action, the comforting sense of the familiar, the explosions and the fast cars. This film has no character development or a plot that connects. There are not just threads of the story but entire highways of the narrative that needed to be resolved but were left open. They left the plot threads dangling so the fans will return to see the next franchise edition. We used to call movies that used this technique cliffhangers. It still works, and the fans will come back.
The producers spent a massive $340 million to make this visually and aurally overwhelming movie. The film lasts 2 hours and 21 minutes, so buy extra big, gigantic portions of movie food. I can award "Fast X" a middling three saw blades. The overuse of deus ex machina prevents a better grade, no matter how many cars the good guys blow up.
Fun fact: The franchise has raked in more than $6 billion at the box office. People like fast cars and explosions.
