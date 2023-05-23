Fast X

Fast X stars Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel. 

 Universal Pictures

The tenth in the Fast and Furious franchise, "Fast X," is a vengeance story. Dante Reyes, the son of the late Herman Reyes, seeks the utter destruction of Dom Toretto, his family and his crew. He blames Dom and his bunch, accurately, for his dad's death and his family's impoverishment. He wants them to suffer before they die at his hands.

The producers picked Jason Momoa ("Aquaman") to play the demented but determined Dante Reyes. Momoa discards his usual amiability and stoicism for a welcome liveliness. He throws himself into the role.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.