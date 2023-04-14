So I’m standing in Jim’s waders, flexing Jim’s fly rod, waist deep in Woods Canyon Lake. The water is perfectly still, reflecting the windblown sky. Peaceful. Quiet. Idyllic.

You’d never guess tigers lurk just beneath the placid surface, but I ain’t scared. Momma said beware of tigers. But I say tigers best beware of me. Just as soon as I get my latest tangle out of Jim’s fly line.

