So I’m standing in Jim’s waders, flexing Jim’s fly rod, waist deep in Woods Canyon Lake. The water is perfectly still, reflecting the windblown sky. Peaceful. Quiet. Idyllic.
You’d never guess tigers lurk just beneath the placid surface, but I ain’t scared. Momma said beware of tigers. But I say tigers best beware of me. Just as soon as I get my latest tangle out of Jim’s fly line.
Well. OK. Back up a bit.
Jim Strogen, our inimitable fishing columnist, has been reeling off lurid tales of hungry tigers just beneath the surface. Jim’s a former science teacher and school principal. In retirement, he’s poured his enormous organizational and analytical abilities into fly fishing. He’s writing a column, he’s started up fishing classes at the middle school, he’s taking disabled veterans fishing and he’s saving the trophy trout fishery at Lees Ferry from bureaucratic overreach.
And as a footnote, he’s vowed to overcome my pathetic, workaholic tendencies by getting me out into the world with a fly rod in hand. I have made several vague and unfulfilled promises to play hooky. But this time, he showed up with all the gear and shamed me into turning off the computer, climbing into his car and heading off to see the tigers of Woods Canyon.
Mind you, I’m actually reprinting this column on account of the start of yet another fishing season, with stockings rolling out through the month before becoming reliable in May. Woods Canyon Lake and Willow Springs Lake will get their first stocking in the week of April 24, but they have lots of holdover fish as well.
In Rim Country, Black Canyon Lake, Canyon Creek, Clear Creek Reservoir, the East Verde River, Haigler Creek, Tonto Creek and Bear Flats started stocking the first week in April.
In the White Mountains, stocking started in early April at Scott Reservoir, woodland Reservoir and Becker Lake in early April. Fools Hollow, Rainbow and Show Low Lakes start April 17, along with Silver Creek.
So by the time you read this, most of your favorite streams and lakes will have gotten a fresh infusion of fish — including tiger trout in Woods Canyon, Willow Springs, Becker and Carnero Lakes.
Tigers are the sterile result of mixing the sperm of brook trout and the eggs of brown trout, with some kind of heat treatment thrown in for effect. They shouldn’t really exist at all, since brooks are chars with 84 chromosomes and browns are true trout with 80 chromosomes. But like some couples I know, the mismatch works out beautifully.
The beautiful hybrid tigers have the cold water tolerance and vigorous fly-attacking tendencies of the brook trout combined with the aggressive, little-fish-eating ruthlessness of the brown trout. They grow to admirable size when they overwinter.
So Jim gets me all set up, I wade into the water, and I get a hit — but not a fish — on my first cast.
After a little more coaching, Jim rigs a second rod and casts his fly upon the still waters.
Naturally, as soon as he starts fishing, I get a trout on the line. Jim puts his rod down and sloshes over with the net, scooping up the lively little fish. He then deftly removes the hook and, with assorted compliments on my impressive prowess, sets the little tiger free. I wave goodbye with the smallest carnivorous twinge. Jim is a catch-and-release man. I believe one should adhere to the ethics of the guy whose fly rod you’re using.
And so it goes. In the course of the next 90 minutes, I bring five rainbows and tigers to the net while Jim hooks a dozen. For me, this is epic. For Jim, it’s a slow day, thanks to all the time he spends coaching me, netting my trout and unraveling the mid-air tangles I’ve tied in his fly line.
And I’m loving it. Really.
But I keep getting distracted.
First, the bald eagles of Woods Canyon go screeching across the mirror-smooth water. They land in the top of a 60-foot-tall ponderosa and watch us imperiously, no doubt hoping one of our released trout will go belly up and provide a low-effort snack.
Next an osprey goes flapping past, no doubt muttering little feathered curses about arrogant eagles who think nothing of booting osprey out of their laboriously constructed nests.
Worst of all, the light keeps getting better.
I deliberately didn’t bring my camera, so I would keep my mind on the serious business of fishing. But then I remember I’ve got my cell phone camera in my pocket beneath the waders.
I resist temptation for maybe 15 minutes, while the light goes from sweet to surreal.
Finally, I break. I slosh ashore, lay down my fly rod, pull out my phone and go wandering along the shoreline working with the reflections.
As I near Jim’s spot, he eyes me skeptically. I suspect he honed this look on errant students without a hall pass.
“Where’s your fly rod?” he asks.
“Oh. Ah. Right back there,” I say, with a vague gesture. “Do you really think I’m the sort of person who would lose his fly rod?” I add indignantly.
He favors me with the hint of an eye roll.
“It’s the light,” I say, waving toward the pines mirrored in water — complete with the dark dots of the two watching eagles.
He shakes his head as he flicks his fly once more upon the waters. “You and I,” he says gently, “have different priorities.”
A big tiger trout hits his fly. He turns all his attention to playing the fish. I turn all my attention to capturing the stray photons bouncing off Jim and his fish.
I cannot honestly tell you who was happier at that moment: Jim with his fish, or me with our photons.
All I know is he let the fish go.
I kept the photons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!