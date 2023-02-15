Wrestlers have two basic goals every season.
Well, the good ones.
Qualify for state.
Check.
Win state.
We’ll see.
Fifty-four area wrestlers reached the medal stand at section tournaments on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Some reached the top spot. Most won’t again as they compete this weekend in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Wrestling State Championships at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
A few will as they battle the best in the state Thursday, Feb. 16-Saturday, Feb. 18.
The top six finishers in each of the 14 weight classes in four divisions will claim medals.
Add in 12 girls weight classes (see story on page 7) and 408 wrestlers will earn spots on the podium on Saturday night.
The top four finishers at each of the four boys sectional tournaments qualified for the state tournament.
Three area teams (Payson, Show Low and Snowflake) competed in the Division 3 Section 2 Tournament at Payson, four (Alchesay, Blue Ridge, Mogollon and Round Valley) at the Division 4 Central Tournament at Mogollon and another (St. Johns) in the D4 North at Winslow.
Twenty area boys moved on from Payson. Show Low sent eight wrestlers to state, Payson seven and Snowflake five. Three of the Lobos’ five qualifiers won section crowns.
Wilhelm first to lead eight Show Low qualifiersZemira Wilhelm led Show Low’s qualifiers, winning the 120 section title.
Four Cougars — Curtis Wilhelm (126), Logan Hanchett (144), Christian Mills (150) and PJ Brown (285) — finished second. Huntly Housley (106) and Seth McDowell (157) finished third and Max Freund (113) fourth.
Champs Palace, Sellis lead seven Payson qualifiersA pair of champions — Gage Palace (113) and Sal Sellis (175) — led Payson’s qualifiers.
Also for the Longhorns, Jimmy Johnson (190) placed second, Bert Scheer (126) and Dillon Gressley (144) third and Carlos Rodriguez (215) and Caleb Osier (285) fourth.
Brothers Troy Kinlicheenie (132) and Devin Kinlicheenie (215) joined Kenyan Bryant (157) as section champions for Snowflake. Also for the Lobos, Ryden Solomon (106) finished second and Brent White (165) fourth.
Five champs lead
11 Mogollon qualifiersThe Division 4 Section 3/Central tournament at Mogollon produced 23 state qualifiers from four area schools. The host Mustangs had five champions among 11 qualifiers in dominating the team standings. Mogollon won with 208 points, 47 points ahead of runner-up Arizona Lutheran (161).
Winning titles for the Mustangs were: Hadley Porter (138), Payton Reidhead (144), Chancy Worsley (150), Keagan Porter (165) and Trextan Reidhead (175).
Also for Mogollon, Rocky Porter (113) and Yovanni Suarez (126) finished second, Cole Worsley (132) third and Parker Reidhead (106), Brody Porter (120) and Kardon Porter (157) fourth.
Champ Galindo among four Blue Ridge qualifiersBlue Ridge (87.5), Round Valley (74) and Alchesay (63) finished sixth-eighth at Mogollon.
Erick Galindo (106) won a championship to lead four Blue Ridge qualifiers. Ethan Cavey (190) finished second and Owen Larson (138) and Aydin Olguin (215) third.
Colwell’s wins title to lead four Round Valley qualifiersFour from Round Valley also qualified, led by Kinnly Colwell, who won the 132 title. Also for the Elks, Peyton Finch (113) and Mason Orona (120) finished third and Connor Lueker (126) fourth.
Four Falcons get throughAlchesay also had four qualifiers. Clarence Griggs (138) and Jacy Truax (285) both finished second and Japheth Henry (113) and Maddox Nez (215) both placed fourth.
Trio of champs among
11 St. Johns qualifiersSt. Johns had three champions among 11 state qualifiers in winning the Division 4 Section 2/North tournament at Winslow. The Redskins finished first with 201 points.
Grant Crosby (138), JT Richardson (150) and Kyson Price (215) won section titles for St. Johns. Trace Nielsen (144) and Ammon Jessop (157) finished second. Keyton Musgrove (106), Jose Pena (120) and Jackson Greer (175) finished third and Sam Winters (126), Mark Cox (165) and Kevin Hernandez (190) fourth.
