Five miles north of Snowflake on Highway 77, before the Five Mile Bridge, is a turnoff that leads to a closed gate. Beyond that gate is a hike into Five Mile Canyon, a place filled with ancient petroglyphs, unique rock formations and the meandering water of Silver Creek.

A steep hiking trail down the side of the canyon wall opens into a series of trails that lead along the creek and next to the north wall of the canyon. Visitors can discover petroglyphs on these walls.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.