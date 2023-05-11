Five miles north of Snowflake on Highway 77, before the Five Mile Bridge, is a turnoff that leads to a closed gate. Beyond that gate is a hike into Five Mile Canyon, a place filled with ancient petroglyphs, unique rock formations and the meandering water of Silver Creek.
A steep hiking trail down the side of the canyon wall opens into a series of trails that lead along the creek and next to the north wall of the canyon. Visitors can discover petroglyphs on these walls.
Some are low and easy to see. Others are high, near the top of the canyon. The trails can often be muddy as the creek rises from its banks, but the wonder of what is found upon those walls makes the journey worthwhile.
What are petroglyphs?
Petroglyphs are pictures carved into basalt boulders, on canyon walls and on the underside of the overhangs throughout Arizona by the Native American people who lived in the area.
Unlike pictographs that fade with time, petroglyphs have proven to withstand the elements and time better than many ancient story forms.
While no one knows the exact meaning of these prehistoric drawings, they are viewed as possible elements in ancient rituals, clan signs, maps … or even indications of visits by extraterrestrials.
A Native American elder who visited the canyon site in 2016 stood under the petroglyph that was carved high into the fire-scorched rocks. He shared a story that his grandfather had told him when he was a boy.
The story began when this world was filled with smoke and fire. Within the darkness and fire, the Ant People came to the people, taking them underground into the Second World, saving them from the destruction of the Third World. While in the Second World, the Ant People taught the tribes how to live in the icy darkness.
In that world, the people waited out the fiery storms above. The Ant People brought them food and water, but there was nothing they could give them for the cold.
Coyote heard the cries of the people and came bearing fire, bringing warmth. Finally, the storms subsided, and it was time to return to the Third World.
Perhaps the strange drawings on the rocks that depict anthropomorphic creatures are part of this story. Perhaps not, but the chance to see these drawings from lifetimes ago is worth the trip.
Five Mile Canyon ownership
Five Mile Canyon is unusual because it has been privately owned by the Aztec Land and Cattle Company since 1888, when it was included in the purchase of 1 million acres. Travis Flake, a Snowflake rancher, currently leases the canyon land.
Despite being privately owned, the company has always been committed to allowing public access to the canyon for free. However, this changed two years ago when a massive cleanup effort was required due to excessive vandalism and littering. As a result, the gate was locked and public access was denied.
The canyon has since been reopened to visitors, but it is important to learn from past mistakes and take care of this site. Failure to do so could lead to permanent closure of the area.
Preservation critical
Visitors are encouraged to preserve the historic significance of this site. It’s important not to touch the petroglyphs as the oil from our hands can damage the images. Never add graffiti to the walls, as this causes further damage and erosion. Lastly, if you pack in, pack it out.
By following these guidelines, the magic and mystery of Five Mile Canyon will be preserved for future generations.
