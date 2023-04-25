The Apache Sitgreaves Forest has managed to round up and place 215 horses from the wild herd near Alpine and Springerville – but that’s barely keeping up with the accelerating population growth.
Apache Sitgreaves interim Forest Supervisor Rob Lever briefed the Natural Resources Working Group last week on the effort to protect riparian areas and threatened and sensitive species by removing the booming herd of wild horses in the White Mountains. The herd has grown to more than 600 horses.
The Forest Service in the past year has caught more than 200 of those horses – but it hasn’t made a dent in the overall numbers.
Moreover, about a third of the staff positions at the Apache Sitgreaves Forest are currently unfilled, which means the Forest Service hasn’t had the manpower to do anything at all about the growing wild horse herd near Heber.
“We removed 215 last year, but it doesn’t look like we’ve touched much,” Lever told the gathering of local officials and representatives of sawmills and forest industry. “You would have to add another 100 horses to that to exceed the birth capacity. It’s still our goal in three years to have no unauthorized horses on the Apache (County) side of the forest.”
The capture of the horses has so far relied on putting out food in corral like structures – and then trapping the horses in the enclosure once they’ve gathered in sufficient numbers.
“Capturing 215 horses sounds like a lot – but it probably just keeps up with the birthrate in that area. But we have to start out slow to let people buy into it and realize we can do this without the world crashing down,” said Lever.
Still – the year-long effort has not reduced the overall population. The removal of 200 horses has had so little impact that it’s possible the herd’s larger than the estimated 600.
Lever said the Forest will likely have to enter into a long-term contract to keep the herd from rebounding. “They’re never going to go away forever – we want to respond to that as needed instead of waiting for them to build. We are where we are today because of waiting.”
Ironically – that’s precisely what’s happening in the forests around Heber – where a smaller wild horse herd continues to grow.
The Forest Service doesn’t have the manpower to even complete the environmental assessments needed before beginning that roundup.
“We’re still going through the NEPA process for that internally,” said Lever. “We need a biological assessment turned into the US Fish and Wildlife Service. That has been put on hold so that we can free them up for the Black River (forest restoration and thinning project). We’re down a significant number of positions on the Forest – so it’s been deprioritized.”
He noted that a wild horse herd will likely remain on the White Mountain Apache Reservation as well. Although the Forest Service has improved the fencing between the reservation and Forest Service land, the herd on the reservation can always find ways back onto the Forest Service lands.
The rapidly growing horse herd in Apache County has spurred controversy. Biologists say the uncontrolled herds trample and graze down vulnerable riparian areas – which are already stressed by the drought and continued permitted cattle. Ranchers also complain about the horse herd competing for forage with livestock – especially during the drought. Overgrazing has also played a role in the big increase in megafires – since the herds remove the grass that carries the normal, low-intensity ground fires that keeps the fire-adapted Ponderosa Pine forests thinned.
In October of 2022, someone shot at least 30 of the wild horses. The Wild Horse and Burro Act of 1971 protects the free-roaming horses and burros throughout the west – although they’re not a native species. The policy allows the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management to control the herds if there’s evidence of environmental damage – but generally by non-lethal means.
Lever noted that the Bureau of Land Management is also rounding up horses on its land in Arizona. Last year. The Forest Service has been able to sell the horses it has captured – but it’s unclear if adoptions and sales to new owners can handle the growing number of horses, he said.
“Is there room for (selling or adopting) another 800 horses in Arizona – probably not,” said Lever.
Advocates for the wild horses say they’re not nearly as damaging as cattle – or off-road vehicles for that matter.
The American Wild Horse Campaign, the Salt River Horse Management Group and Heber Wild Horses argue that horses have incisors – and therefore nibble the tips of the grass without pulling up the roots. Moreover, they’re less likely to camp out in a stretch of stream. The difference in their digestive systems also make it more likely they’ll spread seeds. They also break up frozen stream surfaces in the winter, making water more available to other creatures.
Betty Nixon, with the Heber Wild Horses, has argued that poorly regulated ATVs, cattle, ranch operations and campers do more damage to the forest than wild horses.
