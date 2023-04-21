The federal government charges grazing fees on public land that cover only a fraction of the cost of administering the program – much less mitigating the potential damage to riparian areas, according to a series of recent studies.
The problem’s especially acute in drought-prone western states like Arizona, where the rangeland’s much less valuable and the riparian areas much more vulnerable.
The recent legal wrangles over the plight of the San Pedro River have highlighted the issue – with a fresh round of lawsuits filed by the Center for Biological Diversity after a survey showed that both legal and illegal grazing had seriously impaired 39 miles of the 41-mile-long river.
The San Pedro has become a testing ground for regulation of grazing. Grazing on the Verde, Salt, East Verde, Black, Blue and White rivers all raise similar issues – and have also been the object of lawsuits and administrative appeals intended to protect vulnerable riparian areas from the impact of year-round grazing.
The Center in 2021 sued the BLM to control access of the cattle to the San Pedro River – especially in the spring when the streamside vegetation leafs out. The BLM in 2022 entered into a settlement, agreeing to impose more restrictions on grazing – and round up illegal cattle.
However, a survey by biologists this month found illegal cattle remained widespread and almost every single mile of the stream had suffered severe impacts. That included denuding of the streamside vegetation during the spring grow-out. The stream was also extensively contaminated with E.coli from cattle droppings as well as dead cows in the stream. This poses a hazard for hikers and swimmers who also use the river. On April 5, the biologists counted 59 cows on an eight-mile stretch of the stream from which they were supposed to be excluded.
The cattle have all but wiped out one of the few remaining populations of the Huachuca water umbel. Other endangered species who rely on the river include willow flycatchers, ocelots, jaguars, desert pupfish, Gila topminnows, Northern Mexican garter snakes and Arizona eryngo. The river harbors 400 bird, 50 reptile and amphibian and 80 mammal species.
The fight over the San Pedro River could cast a long shadow across cattle grazing throughout Arizona – especially in areas like Rim Country and the White Mountains, which have both a lot of cattle grazing and some of the state’s last intact riparian areas.
Ranching in Rim Country and the White Mountains remains deeply rooted in the region’s history – and important to the economy of many rural communities. Moreover, ranchers who provide wells, stock tanks and impoundments to provide water for cattle away from the riparian areas can also provide a substantial benefit to wildlife.
However, on administrative costs alone – the federal grazing program on public lands is a huge money-loser.
The US Forest Service collects about $8 million annually in grazing fees, but spends about $57 million administering the grazing program. The US Bureau of Land Management collects about $32 million in grazing fees, but spends about $80 million administering the grazing program, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service.
Most public land in the US is grazed, including about 93 million acres managed by the Forest Service and 154 million acres managed by the BLM.
The roughly 23,000 permit holders graze roughly 21 million cattle scattered across about two thirds of public lands.
The federal government charges an average of $1.35 per animal per month – a level virtually unchanged for 40 years. That’s about 7% of what private landowners charge according to one recent study. The comparison is difficult, because most of the public lands on which cattle graze are far drier, produce much less grass, and remain prone to drought.
But that’s precisely why grazing does so much more environmental damage in states like Arizona, with riparian areas already stressed by drought, water diversions and groundwater pumping. Some estimates suggest that 90% of Arizona’s riparian areas have been destroyed or seriously degraded.
Another study published in the journal Environmental Management, concluded that what occurs on 85% of public lands contributes to green house warming in three ways.
First, the cattle and their waste directly contribute to the release of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.
Second, cattle remove vegetation and trample soils, while also spreading non-native plants – which can shift whole landscapes from absorbing carbon dioxide to releasing greenhouse gases.
Third, they create more open, warmer conditions – which also changes the balance of gases absorbed and released.
The net economic impact of the increased greenhouse gas emissions due to public lands grazing comes to 500 times the grazing fees, concluded the researchers.
On the other hand, ranching still remains important to the economics of many rural areas.
Moreover, grazing provides valuable ecosystem services, often providing access to water that benefit wildlife, according to study in the journal Translational Animal Science published by the Oxford University Press.
That study put the value of land used for cattle grazing at $18 billion for wildlife recreation, $4 billion for forage production and $3 billion for other ecosystem services related to the conservation of biodiversity. The rangelands in the 16 western states accounted for about a third of that value.
