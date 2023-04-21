cattle grazing

The US Forest Service spends far more administering its livestock grazing programs than it collects in grazing fees, according to a recent Congressional Research Service Study.

 Photo courtesy Center for Biological Diversity

The federal government charges grazing fees on public land that cover only a fraction of the cost of administering the program – much less mitigating the potential damage to riparian areas, according to a series of recent studies.

The problem’s especially acute in drought-prone western states like Arizona, where the rangeland’s much less valuable and the riparian areas much more vulnerable.

