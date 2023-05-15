1 Riding through the desert.jpg
Riding through the desert to escape the winter storms on the Hawes trial system on the Southern Tonto National Forest. 

 Mike Harris

The U.S. Forest Service Southwestern Region announced an investment of $23, 982,600 million from the Great American Outdoors Act to support 27 projects across New Mexico and Arizona this year. The investments are made from the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund as part of the GAOA.

These projects support the recent announcement by the Departments of Agriculture and Interior to improve infrastructure, recreation facilities, public lands access, and land and water conservation as the legislation enters its third year out of five.

