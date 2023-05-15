The U.S. Forest Service Southwestern Region announced an investment of $23, 982,600 million from the Great American Outdoors Act to support 27 projects across New Mexico and Arizona this year. The investments are made from the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund as part of the GAOA.
These projects support the recent announcement by the Departments of Agriculture and Interior to improve infrastructure, recreation facilities, public lands access, and land and water conservation as the legislation enters its third year out of five.
“We are excited for the continued opportunities to collaborate on these large-scale Great American Outdoors Act projects. With our communities and partners, we are improving visitor access, land and water conservation, and recreation infrastructure,” said Southwestern Regional Forester Michiko Martin.
Included in the authorized and funded deferred maintenance projects for Fiscal Year 2023, the Tonto National Forest received $418,500 for bathroom facility upgrades on the Tonto Basin Ranger District.
Since 2021, the Forest Service has completed more than 122 deferred maintenance projects across 53 national forests in 25 states with more than 880 additional projects currently funded and in various stages of completion.
More information on these and many other LRF projects can be found on the Southwestern Region website, or check out the Great American Outdoors Act, Legacy Restoration Fund storymap. You an find additional information about the Forest Service's implementation of the Great American Outdoors Act here.
The Great American Outdoors Act addresses the growing $7 billion backlog of deferred maintenance on national forest and grasslands. The Forest Service currently administers more than 370,000 miles of roads, 13,400 bridges, 159,000 miles of trails, 1,700 dams and reservoirs, 1,500 communications sites, 27,000 recreation sites and 40,000 facilities of other types across the United States and Puerto Rico.
For the latest news and information about the Tonto National Forest, follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!