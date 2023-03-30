Tot Workman left his mark on Round Valley High School.
Jeff Cochran, the school’s principal and athletic director, said Workman carved out a permanent place in school history.
“Coach Tot Workman is a name that will never cease to exist for the Round Valley community,” Cochran wrote in an email to the White Mountain Independent.
“He is a legend that brought the epitome of hard work, dedication, pride and grit that still holds true within our student-athletes to this day.
“As long as Round Valley exists, Coach Tot Workman will have a permanent imprint on all student-athletes that walk through the halls of Round Valley High School. He will be missed.”
His son, Ty, told The Arizona Republic that Workman, 82, died on March 24 after a long battle with cancer.
Workman continued to coach right up until his death, helping with the Queen Creek American Leadership Academy track team with his son pushing his wheelchair.
State championshipsWorkman was the winningest football coach in state history at the time he retired in the early 1990s.”
His 1979 football team went 12-0 in winning the B state title with a 14-8 victory over Wickenburg. The 1980 team also went 12-0 to defend the championship, beating Blue Ridge 20-3 in the final.
Workman led RV’s 1984 football team to an 11-1 record and the A championship game, where the Elks lost to Coolidge 28-21. A year later, the Elks tied Snowflake 21-21 to share the A Div. 1 championship and finish 11-1-1. That was before the Arizona Interscholastic Association added overtime to end state championship games.
Fierce competitor
Workman was a fierce competitor and supporter of his team and school.
Former Show Low and Payson coach and Payson Roundup sports editor Max Foster wrote about Workman in an email to the Independent.
“Tot and I were huge rivals,” Foster wrote. “Workman and I never got along, but he made me a better coach and man.
“I learned a lot from having to battle him so often in so many sports – football, basketball and track. He was an excellent coach who fought like a caged tiger to get recognition for sports in small town Arizona.”
Workman was instrumental in starting the small school all-star football game.
“We must cowboy-up”
Workman and Foster both battled cancer.
“He died from colon cancer, the same type I fought 15-20 years ago,” Foster said. “I ran into him while both of us were getting chemo treatment and then at a state wrestling tournament.
“We talked a lot about old times but one of the things I remember most was, he said ‘You know with this cancer we both have, we must cowboy-up because all our lives we have been telling kids to toughen up, fight through adversity and never quit.
“Now, we have to do that or all those things we preached to so many kids will mean nothing.’”
Workman also spent time as Round Valley’s wrestling coach and the school’s athletic director.
In multiple halls
Workman was inducted into the Arizona High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame, the National High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame and the National Hall of Fame.
Coaching experience
According to The Republic’s story, Workman coached at Stewart Indian School in Nevada, Wellton Antelope, Snowflake, Box Elder High in Brigham City, Utah before taking over at Round Valley. He also coached at Hopi, Chinle, Ganado and Queen Creek Arizona Boys Ranch.
Teaching life lessons
Cochran passed on the thoughts of RVHS math teacher Stephen Pena, who played for Workman.
“Tot held high expectations, had a break-’em-down-to-build-them-up mentality, coached football to teach life lessons and facilitated active participation in every sporting activity that Round Valley had,” Pena wrote.
He loved the black unis
Workman loved that Round Valley’s colors were black and gold.
“He bled black and gold,” Pena said. “I remember him saying, If he ever coached at another school, he would try to get them to change their colors to black because of the intimidation factor.”
Cochran summed up his thoughts on what made Workman such a good coach.
“The most remarkable impact that Coach had on student-athletes was the knowledge and belief that Coach Workman held a genuine and deep love for each person he coached,” the principal/AD said.
“He would never settle for anything less than their best. And, he got it from them.”
Funeral services
The funeral is at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 31 at Meetinghouse at 19730 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
