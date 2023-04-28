Coach Rikki Archibeque and the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets track and field team started a new tradition in honor of former coach and athlete Frank Girardi, who passed away last year. The relay meet was held April 18 at Blue Ridge.

The track meet was held in the “relay” format, which is different than a standard track meet. It has many of the same field and running events, but it also incorporates a significant number of relay races that fall outside the normal track meet format. For example, not only do the sprinters get a chance to run in the relay races but you also see the throwers hitting the track to race against other throwers. Distance runners that normally do not compete in some of the sprint relays also had chances to participate.

