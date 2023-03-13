My White Mountains hiking buddy Curtis agreed to explore my side of The Rim for trails neither of us had done. I came up with an idea for a route I wanted to author for a hiking app website. And thus, the “Boulders-Monument Figure Eight” was born.
The Boulders, part of the Payson Area Trail System (PATS), encompasses trails showcases geological beauty. Making a loop of Boulders and linking with the loop of Monument Peak, one can enjoy close to 10 miles with about 728 feet of accumulated elevation gain. Our trek took us about four and a half hours, with breaks here and there to enjoy scenery, snap some photos and enjoy snacks. Had I known it would be my final hike with my friend, I’d surely have done the figure eight twice.
Sections of this linked trail traveled through landscapes of artfully arranged boulders, placed by famed decorator Mother Nature. Shady canopies arched coyly over sections of the path and lazy, trickling water lent a charming, over-the-river-and-through-the-woods appeal. We chose a weekday for less traffic, which allowed us to experience an abundant avian population flitting among the trees. Peel your eyes for jays, robins, hawks, finches and woodpeckers, to name a few. I suspect sitting quietly near one of the seasonal creeks or springs would reward one with sightings of ground traveling critters. Signs of their residence were noted by prevalent tracks, scat and antler rubs.
At our start time of 9:30 a.m., the morning was brisk, but by 2 pm my shirt was sweat-damp. Most of the hike is easy, save for a few loose gravel hills that benefitted from a grippy shoe and trekking poles to avoid the ol' slip n slide. You’ll want to pay attention to the trail markers, as this area is interwoven with multiple ATV, mountain bike, equestrian and mazes of wild game trails.
While the Boulders portions were awe-inspiring, I found the Monument Peak section of the route lackluster. It borders a road and a neighborhood with views I found unimpressive. But again- the Boulders section is finger-kiss wonderful with pleasant views and monumental megaliths. Nestled among the massive mounds were shallow pools of left-over rainwater reflecting an azure sky.
My companion was recovering from Valley Fever so this was a celebratory hike for him. As always, my time outside was gratifying, made more so by my buddy’s company. Regretfully and unknown to either of us, this fair day was to be our last in nature together. The next time I would see him would be to pay a visit while he battled pneumonia, which eventually made him vulnerable to the Covid virus. My dear hiking compadre, my tour guide to The White Mountains, Godfather to my Beloved Hiking Dog Stella Blue, passed away the following year.
My heart holds dear this figure eight we accomplished together.
Should you ramble along The Boulders or Monument Peak trails, take a moment to give thanks for the company of your hiking companion(s). One never knows what course nature will take.
And as always, pack out what you take in including canine deposits. Nature offers bonus karma points to those who also pick up litter along their path.
