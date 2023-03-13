My White Mountains hiking buddy Curtis agreed to explore my side of The Rim for trails neither of us had done. I came up with an idea for a route I wanted to author for a hiking app website. And thus, the “Boulders-Monument Figure Eight” was born.

The Boulders, part of the Payson Area Trail System (PATS), encompasses trails showcases geological beauty. Making a loop of Boulders and linking with the loop of Monument Peak, one can enjoy close to 10 miles with about 728 feet of accumulated elevation gain. Our trek took us about four and a half hours, with breaks here and there to enjoy scenery, snap some photos and enjoy snacks. Had I known it would be my final hike with my friend, I’d surely have done the figure eight twice.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.