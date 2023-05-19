Every once in a while, the planets align, the moon concurs, and the air currents smile upon us, making the winds settle down for just a moment in the springtime. Such were the circumstances that Mark and I found ourselves in a couple of weeks ago. We had a one-day window to hit the lake, as we had major commitments looming.
I must admit that I had my doubts about this impromptu fishing trip. Roosevelt Lake is more than full of many, many new snags and there was still ice water runoff coming in from both ends. But I made ready two fishing rods, put on my lucky fishing hat, crossed my fingers and toes and climbed into the truck beside Mark to pick up the boat.
We tested the boat before we hitched up and it started right away. The battery charger was glowing with a happy group of twinkling green lights. Well, at least the boat was ready to go fishing. I counted that as a good sign from the fishing powers that be.
Forty-five minutes later we were floating on an unusually calm Roosevelt Lake, marveling at the surrounding mountains. They were glowing with brittlebush and globe mallow in bloom. The bright yellow and orange hues looked like the fall colors of a hardwood forest. I tried to take a picture, but the cell phone camera couldn’t do it.
The first hour went as I had feared. Very slow with lots of tackle lost to the demonic snags. These snags are not of the usual variety. These are entire trees, bushes and cat claws that have been swallowed up by the rising waters. We worked the edges with the electric motor trying to drop our baits between the trees. Mark claimed that something huge grabbed his bait and broke the swivel. I wasn’t buying it.
Finally, he broke the ice landing a 2 pound plus smallmouth. Well, that was exciting! About an hour later, he caught a decent largemouth. I was still skunked and stinky in the back of the boat. It was a glorious day, and I tried to take solace in that, but…
The wind kicked up just a little and Mark suggested we troll some crankbaits into a deep cove just ahead of us. This is my least favorite way to fish, but I was getting desperate, so I readily agreed. He immediately caught another largemouth. I caught a mesquite tree. We were able to retrieve my lure, and so we continued.
I felt my line jerk and hollered, “Snag!” But then the snag moved. “No. No. Fish. Not a snag.” I am yelling at the top of my voice because Mark is hard of hearing and there was the noise of the motor. He stopped our forward progress and was soon grinning with the net in hand. The rod bent alarmingly as I instinctively yanked on it as the big fish came at us. Then it happened. The fish broke water and my heart stopped. I have heard the term "bucket mouth" but now, I get it. The big bass jumped a couple of feet above the water, just like on the fishing TV shows. It was truly amazing. It had a gigantic mouth. It did not throw the lure, but dove deep and took me on a wild ride with a couple of surges into the depths as I tried to control it. I kept asking Mark if he saw it jump. Luckily, he did. I needed a witness for the fish story.
My breath was coming in gasps as I try to play this fish. “Let him run, but don’t give him any slack,” my dad’s words echoed in my brain from my teenage days when we would catch those big Lee’s Ferry rainbows. Finally, I heard Mark say, “Guess what? He is in the net.” Weighing in at just under five pounds, this was my personal best largemouth.
After that excitement, and when my heart rate was once again normal, we continued dragging our lures down the cove. It was only a couple of minutes before I had another fish. This time it was a nice-sized yellow bass, or stripie, as they are sometimes called. He weighed just over a pound. We caught one more and then a crappie of about the same size. So we went back to see if there was a school.
I was trying to jig a live minnow through the tangle of underwater brush with my lightweight tackle when something monstrous grabbed it and went for the bottom. Oh, boy! Here we go again! Heart rate back up, blood pumping. I could feel the line scraping on the underwater desert brush as the fish fought. Then he was under the boat. I stood on the back deck and coaxed him out while Mark was ready with the net. Then we both saw him. There was a huge catfish on my line coming up. He probably saw us too because he was having nothing of it. He rushed back under the boat, and I could feel the 6-pound line rubbing on the aluminum hull as I desperately tried to get him out of there — and then snap. Nothing. He was gone.
Mark caught two more nice largemouth before it was time to go home. He certainly outfished me this trip, but I caught the big one. I have spent many days and nights on this lake in my adult life. I have to count this as one of my top ten fishing trips on Roosevelt. We had relatively calm waters, beautiful scenery, we caught a big one and a bigger one got away. I am gonna get an Ugly Stick ready with some 10-pound line and go after that catfish for next time. Because catfish nuggets are delicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!