An exciting wildlife opportunity occurred recently that will benefit science-based data, support the need for wildlife management and improve hunting conditions in Rim Country.
A group of Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) wildlife managers and biologists braved the cold weather and sat on the frozen ground south of Alpine for two days, waiting for a flock of turkeys to come within range. Finally, on a Saturday morning, about 50 turkeys walked into range and a capture net was deployed over them.
The wildlife managers captured 33 turkeys and placed them into turkey transport boxes, which were donated by the National Wild Turkey Federation. Once safely secured, the team followed directions from AZGFD veterinarian Anne Justice-Allen to collect swabs and blood samples which will determine the health of the turkeys. Other data such as sex, age and overall health appearance were also documented.
The health of wildlife is paramount; therefore, this scientific data is critical for Department and Commission future decisions related to management. In addition, 14 of the turkeys were fitted with small transmitters which will use satellite tracking capabilities to monitor future movement.
The data will assist AZGFD biologists to better understand feeding, watering and nesting habits. These miniature GPS tracking devices fit over the turkey’s back and wings, resembling a backpack, and does not interfere with the ability of the turkey to fly or any other activities.
Dustin Darveau, AZGFD terrestrial wildlife specialist, discussed the program with a group of volunteers who assisted in the release of the turkeys.
“The science and data collected from these turkeys is critical to management actions. There is still a lot to learn about the health, movements and habitat of turkeys in the state.”
Commission Chair James Goughnour also attended the release and said that “this project is another example of the Department’s ongoing commitment to science-based wildlife management. This is just one of several capture and release projects which include pronghorn, mountain lion, bear, bighorn sheep and other species where the same types of critical science and data are collected.”
The best way to ensure the latest science-based wildlife management is for coordination of dedicated wildlife professionals, scientists, biologists to work together to ensure successful management of the over 800 species of wildlife in the state, he added.
The funding for this turkey capture and release is directly linked to the sale of hunting, fishing and other licenses by sportsmen and women across the state along with significant donations from multiple private individuals interested in wild turkey conservation efforts in Arizona.
