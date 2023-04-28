Among the last hikes I did with a favorite hiking friend Curtis was to answer the call of autumn color.
Past trips up the east side of the Mogollon Rim hinted at tucked-away blazes of color. Being off the beaten path, I suspected we could enjoy solitude without the throngs of leaf peepers headed for See Canyon and Horton Creek.
My friend and I preferred peaceful hikes which invited opportunities to see wildlife. I wanted to take him on a trail he hadn’t explored. As a Snowflake native and avid outdoorsman, he’d experienced everything farther east of the Rim. Curtis was always my White Mountains hiking guide. But he wasn’t as familiar with areas near me.
“Come to my neck of the woods and let’s find some fall color!” I said, and off we went.
We met at Carr Lake Trailhead for trail 411, ambitions set on an aspen grove. We chose a longer route to reach the grove to log some miles. Initially, the path was unimpressive. Starting along a muddy old 2-track, the first mile involved ankle rollers and dollheads, an unpleasant experience if one isn’t sure-footed. Trekking poles might help. Next, we came upon recently logged areas laden with piles of slash and heaps of wood chips. So far, this hike wasn’t special. Fortunately, we had plenty of catching up to do. And just walking in the woods is always a pretty good way to spend a day.
The area includes several old jeep roads and UTV spurs, with the occasional game trail mixed in. This being our first visit here, we relied on a tracker and stuck to our path.
Eventually the trail led to some of that Rim Country magic. First, we encountered a pair of elk stoically watching us. In another section, we watched three mule deer browsing in a meadow. After a few more miles, we found the spindly white staves of aspen trunks reaching for the sky. The verdant leaves flicked whimsically in the breeze. We were approaching the aspen grove.
Despite not having matured into autumn finery, the grove was a regal sight. To me, aspens convey a sort of majesty: Stark white trunks, knotholes like watchful eyes and the playful dance of the leaves. And whether verdant green or saffron yellow — heck, even leafless — these trees transport me elsewhere.
We took a break to enjoy trail snacks while seated atop boulders. Our snack time view overlooked a lush meadow, guarded by those royal aspen sentries. We promised to return at the peak of fall color.
Alas, it was not to be so.
I lost my dear hiking companion to COVID-19 in 2020. I was fortunate to get on a few more trails with Curtis before he departed for heavenly hikes. Whenever I find a heart-shaped rock on a hike, I sense he is near. Or perhaps these "love notes" are from my now-departed canine hiking partner, Stella Blue. Incidentally, the two enjoyed one another’s company in nature. Now it feels like those seemingly random rocks are just letting me know they’re still in my neck of the woods.
