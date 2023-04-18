I got me a date, late night Friday. Or Saturday.
Don’t matter, so long as it’s late. And dark.
Got me a date with the cosmos.
And maybe around midnight I can figure out where I came from, lying on my back in the sweet grass on the banks of the East Verde River, with no moon to bother me.
Because that’s when the lyrical Lyrid meteor shower will peak, sending 10 or 15 itty-bitty, awfully-ancient specks of comet raining down above our befuddled heads.
This has happened every April for at least the last 2,700 years, the oldest recorded meteor shower. An ancient Chinese text made note of the Lyrid meteors “falling like rain” in the year 687 BCE.
The display is created each April by tiny particles of dust and debris left by Comet Thatcher.
The comet itself was spotted by Alfred E. Thatcher in 1861 with his 4.5-inch telescope in New York City before light pollution was a thing. Comet Thatcher takes 415 years to complete each obit around the sun. At its greatest distance from the sun, it’s 110 times farther out than the Earth, around one billion miles.
But every year at just this moment, we pass through the residue of comet’s long, frail trail. And for about two weeks the bits of debris burn up as they plunge into our atmosphere, leaving us to stare and wonder, assuming we’ve turned off the TV and given ourselves to the darkness.
About every 60 years, the Lyrids produce a burst of comet motes, amounting to 100 shooting stars per hour instead of 10. That has something to do with how the Earth’s gravity reshapes and braids the comets tail as we pass repeatedly though it, according to a wonderful online discussion of the comet I cribbed from EarthSky magazine.
The reliable pulse of the Lyrid meteor shower gives us a fresh chance every April to dimly grasp the mystery of comets.
After all, some astrobiologists maintain we’re all just the offspring of comets. And by all, I mean every living thing on the planet.
Comets are snowballs of frozen gas, rock and dust that orbit the sun in their billions in the Oört Cloud, far beyond Pluto. They’re the leftover debris of the solar system's formation, some the size of a city. They’re referred to somewhat disrespectfully as “dirty snowballs,” ice and rock coated with dark organic material. Every now and then, gravitational interaction with each other or passing stars will knock one of these iceballs out of its relatively-stable orbit and send it plunging into the solar system to find a new orbit. The solar wind knocks off particles, creating and lighting up the comet’s tail as it approaches the sun.
Intriguingly, comets might have seeded Earth with the organic molecules from which all living things are fashioned. These organic compounds make up sugars, amino acids and DNA, the fundamentals of life. The Earth started as a loose aggregation of metals and silicates that congealed into a molten ball of rock, not a promising environment in which to find organic molecules. But scientists have found amino acids and other organic molecules on comets. NASA’s Stardust mission to Comet 81PWild 2 actually brought back some of those organic molecules for analysis.
So could comets have delivered enough organic molecules to early Earth on to get life started?
Well, maybe.
Certainly, we have pretty good evidence that the inner solar system was bombarded with comets and other space debris roughly four billion years ago. The pock-marked moon has preserved the evidence of a bombardment that lasted maybe 500 million years. Earth would also have gotten plastered, but the constant movement of our crust through plate tectonics has erased the evidence.
And it’s intriguing that the first traces of life emerged in the fossil records not long after that bombardment ended.
Still, could organic chemicals like amino acids have survived the extreme violence of a comet strike?
Well, maybe.
Some endearingly curious scientists launched little ice bullets loaded with organic molecules at targets at speeds of up to 9,000 miles per hour. That’s not quite as much energy as a comet strike would generate, but it’s pretty darn violent. The organic molecules survived the impact intact. The researchers are working on repeating the experiment at projectile speeds of up to 45,000 miles per hour to see if any trace of the organic molecules can survive that kind of energy, according to a 2015 summary of the research in Astrobiology Magazine, a former web-based publication sponsored by NASA.
Now, all those poor, sweaty souls in the Valley — or any other big city, for that matter — will need to get out of town for a proper view of the shower this weekend. Light pollution will overwhelm the faint streaks of the falling comet dust.
But mostly you’ve got to go someplace dark and quiet, like the banks of the East Verde or pretty much anywhere in the White Mountains or Rim Country. We’re lucky that way — besides avoiding the whole 120-degree-days routine in Phoenix.
So I’ve got a date on Friday. Might even take my beloved Michele and make it a threesome. She and me and the cosmos makes three.
